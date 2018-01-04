Texas A&M Men, Duquesne Women Clean Up At Orange Bowl Swim Classic

2018 Orange Bowl Swim Classic

Wednesday, January 3rd

Jacobs Aquatic Center, Key Largo, Florida

Short Course Meters

Live video

Results & Team Scores

Team Scores

MEN:

Texas A&M – 279

South Dakota – 169

WOMEN:

Duquesne – 284

South Dakota – 164

Recap:

The Annual Orange Bowl Swim Classic took place at the Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo on Wednesday, January 3rd. The meet usually hosts 6-10 teams, but due to hurricane damage only South Dakota, the Texas A&M men, and Duquesne women participated this year. The meet is sprint oriented, featuring the SCM 50 and 100 of each stroke, 400 free, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay.

Texas A&M cleaned up on the men’s side, sweeping the events and taking the top 2 spots in all but the 100 fly. On the women’s side, Duquesne topk 1st and 2nd in every single event, also cruising to a victory over South Dakota.

Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna, the fastest returning NCAA 200 breaststroker, looked to be the headliner going into the meet, but delivered pretty underwhelming performances in the 5 events he swam. He started out splitting a 30.76 breast split on A&M’s C relay, putting up the 5th fastest split in the field of 6 and 3rd fastest Texas A&M split. He then swam the 50 fly, back, and breast, posting times of 28.02, 33.47, and 32.15 to place 8th, 11th, and 9th respectively. Lastly, he swam the 200 IM in a time of 2:15.42 to get 6th.

Brock Bonetti of Texas A&M won 4 events, including the 200 medley relay, 50 back, 50 fly, and 200 IM. He posted pretty strong times for the middle of Winter training of 25.25 leading off the medley relay, 25.76 in the 50 back, 25.35 in the 50 fly, and 2:04.30 in the 200 IM to win each convincingly.

Emily Thirion of Duquesne was also a 4-event winner, taking gold in the 200 medley relay, 50 fly, 50 breast, and 200 free relay. She posted times of 28.85 on the fly split of the medley relay, 29.95 in the 50 fly, 34.76 in the 50 breast, and a 27.68 split on the 200 free relay. Thirion also came in 2nd to teammate Abby Stauffer in the 100 breast.

Event Winners:

Men:

Women:

200 medley relay: Duquesne ‘A’ (Watson, Stauffer, Thirion, Heim) – 2:01.38

400 free: Carson Gross (Duquesne) – 4:30.51

50 fly: Emily Thirion (Duquesne) – 29.95

100 back: Abby Watson (Duquesne) – 1:07.34

50 breast: Emily Thirion (Duquesne) – 34.76

100 free: Lexi Santer (Duquesne) – 1:00.02

100 fly: Morgan Smith (Duquesne) – 1:06.13

50 back: Abby Watson (Duquesne) – 31.58

100 breast: Abby Stauffer (Duquesne) – 1:15.46

50 free: Lexi Santer (Duquesne) – 27.75

200 IM: Abby Stauffer (Duquesne) – 2:26.93

200 free relay: Duquesne ‘A’ (McKnight, Thirion, Gross, Heim) – 1:51.59

Press Release – Texas A&M:

KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Texas A&M men’s swimming team won the team crown with 279.0 points at the 2018 Orange Bowl Swim Classic on Thursday at the Jacobs Aquatics Club.

Notables

Press Release – Duquesne:

KEY LARGO, Fla. – The Duquesne swimming and diving team took on South Dakota in the 2018 Orange Bowl Swim Classic as part of the Dukes’ Florida Training Trip on Wednesday morning at the Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo, Fla. Duquesne defeated the Coyotes by a score of 284-164 in the matchup, picking up first-place finishes in all 12 events on the day.

Seniors Lexi Santer (Wilmington, Del./Charter School of Wilmington) and Abby Watson(Chesterfield, Mo./Marquette), along with juniors Abigail Stauffer (Chambersburg, Pa./Chambersburg) and Emily Thirion (Warren, Ohio/Warren) each paced the Dukes with two individual event victories.

Thirion won both the 50-meter butterfly (29.95) and the 50-meter breaststroke (34.76) and was part of the winning 200-meter medley relay team with Watson, Stauffer and senior Michelle Heim (Greensboro, N.C./Ragsdale) with a time of 2:01.38 and the winning 200-meter freestyle relay squad with junior Kristen McKnight (Gibsonia, Pa./Hampton), sophomore Carson Gross(York, Pa./York Suburban) and Heim with a mark of 1:51.59.

Watson finished first in the 100-meter backstroke (1:07.34) and the 50-meter backstroke (31.58), Santer paced the 100-meter freestyle (1:00.02) and the 50-meter freestyle (27.75), while Stauffer led all swimmers in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:15.46) and the 200-meter IM (2:26.93).

In addition, Gross paced the 400 freestyle with a mark of 4:30.51 and junior Morgan Smith(Chapel Hill, N.C./East Chapel Hill) won the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:06.13.

Head coach David Sheets: “We are near the end of the trip and the ladies are tired. I explained to them that regardless of how they feel this is an opportunity to compete and that is what we expect. They did a great job of that today.”

Press Release – South Dakota:

KEY LARGO, Fla. — The South Dakota swimming and diving team ended its winter break training trip Wednesday with the Orange Bowl Swim Classic at the Jacobs Aquatic Center in Key Largo, Florida. The Coyote men fell to Texas A&M (279-169) and the women dropped their dual to Duquesne (284-164).

“We had a pretty solid showing considering the amount of training we have been putting in the past couple weeks,” head coach Jason Mahowald said. “We are really looking forward to watching all of our hard work pay off the next two months.”

In the 200-meter medley relay, the USD women’s squad consisting of Theresa Godlewski , Kassidie Cornell , Hannah Gupton and Quinn Fawcett placed third with a finishing time of 2 minutes, 7.09 seconds.

The 200-meter freestyle relay team of Maddie Gallagher , Hannah Tietjen , Amy Taylor and Emma O’Brien took fourth with a time of 1:59.05.

Individually, Charlie Mechling claimed fourth place in the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:32.39.

Four Coyote women finished fifth in their individual events. Hannah Beckwith finished the 50-meter butterfly with a time of 30.99 seconds. Kaitlyn Housenga ‘s race in the 100-meter butterfly timed in with a finish of 1:11.29. Kathleen Juffer finished the 50-meter backstroke with a time of 32.67. Godlewski earned her fifth-place finish in the 50-meter freestyle with her time of 29.49.

For the men, the 200-meter medley relay consisting of Ben Kopp , Steve Wascom , Kyle Weis and Eric Erlenmeyer finished fourth with a time of 1:50.36

The 200-meter freestyle relay captured fourth with a time of 1:41.89. Members of the relay team included Hunter Padgett , Elbert Chuang , Gray Determan and Erlenmeyer.

For individual races, Nick Gehling finished the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:00.67 to come in second place.

Chuang finished third in a pair of events. In the 50-meter breaststroke, he finished with a time of 30.37 and 1:06.58 in the 100-meter breaststroke. Wascom finished right behind Chuang in the 100-meter breaststroke to capture fourth place with the time of 1:07.32.