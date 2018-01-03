WATCH LIVE: 2018 Orange Bowl Swim Classic from Key Largo, Florida

2017 ORANGE BOWL SWIM CLASSIC

January 3rd, 2017

Jacobs Aquatic Center, Key Largo, Florida

SCM

Heat Sheet

The 2018 Orange Bowl Swim Classic in Key Largo, Florida will kick off at 10AM Eastern Time from the Jacobs Aquatic Center. The Duquesne women, South Dakota men and women, and the Texas A&M men will compete in a scaled-down version of the meet this year while the island recovers from hurricane damage. That includes swims by A&M’s Mauro Castillo-Luna, who finished 3rd in the 200 breaststroke at last year’s NCAA Championship meet – making him the de facto favorite after the two swimmers ahead of him graduated.

Watch the live stream of the meet below. Note that the meet will be broken up into a couple of videos, which will be posted chronologically below.

Meet Warm-Up:

Interview with 4-time Olympic Champion Jon Olsen of the Florida Keys Swim Club

Jon Olsen Orange Bowl Swim Classic Posted by Jacobs Aquatic Center on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Team Cheers and Start of Meet:

Meet Intro and Start (Currently LIVE):

Posted by Jacobs Aquatic Center on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

The Orange Bowl Swim Classic is a SwimSwam partner.