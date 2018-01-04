Indiana Swim & Dive Training Trip 2017 (Video)

Yesterday, Cody Miller took viewers behind-the-scenes of Indiana University’s winter training camp from a postgrad perspective, but current IU sophomore Nick Carlson made a video of his own to showcase the team atmosphere.

Indiana made the trip to sunny Arizona State in December, where IU head coach Ray Looze combined with ASU’s Bob Bowman for what we’d imagine were some killer workouts.

Carlson shows off team hikes, weight-room sessions, and ASU’s gorgeous pool in the video below, but it’s not his first time showcasing the team; he also made a video for the 2016 trip, which you can view here.

Check out the highlights from IU’s 2017 trip: