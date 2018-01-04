Indiana Swim & Dive Training Trip 2017 (Video)

January 04th, 2018 College, News, Video

Yesterday, Cody Miller took viewers behind-the-scenes of Indiana University’s winter training camp from a postgrad perspective, but current IU sophomore Nick Carlson made a video of his own to showcase the team atmosphere.

Indiana made the trip to sunny Arizona State in December, where IU head coach Ray Looze combined with ASU’s Bob Bowman for what we’d imagine were some killer workouts.

Carlson shows off team hikes, weight-room sessions, and ASU’s gorgeous pool in the video below, but it’s not his first time showcasing the team; he also made a video for the 2016 trip, which you can view here.

Check out the highlights from IU’s 2017 trip:

5 Comments on "Indiana Swim & Dive Training Trip 2017 (Video)"

Iloveswimboys101

Wow 0_0 Indiana swimmer boys>>>> good job Nick Carlson

John dena

Going to be a great meet next weekend against Michigan

The Doctor

This video is sick

Swimarie

Another recruiting video for Indiana. Be fair SwimSwam!

