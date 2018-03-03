Ryan Murphy is Pleased with How Training has Been This Season (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 BACK:

Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40- David Plummer, Indianapolis 2016

Pool Record: 53.08- Ryan Murphy, 2016

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy got the early lead as he flipped in 25.72. Japanese Olympic medalist Ryosuke Irie was closing in on the back half, but Murphy held him off by hundredths at the touch. Cal postgrad Jacob Pebley, a teammate of Murphy’s, wound up 3rd as he was the only other swimmer to break 54. Canadian Markus Thormeyerused his back-half speed to out-touch Auburn-based Shane Ryan 54.84 to 55.02.