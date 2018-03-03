Ryan Murphy is Pleased with How Training has Been This Season (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

MEN’S 100 BACK:

  • Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40- David Plummer, Indianapolis 2016
  • Pool Record: 53.08- Ryan Murphy, 2016
  1. GOLD: Ryan Murphy– 53.24
  2. SILVER: Ryosuke Irie– 53.26
  3. BRONZE: Jacob Pebley– 53.93

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy got the early lead as he flipped in 25.72. Japanese Olympic medalist Ryosuke Irie was closing in on the back half, but Murphy held him off by hundredths at the touch. Cal postgrad Jacob Pebley, a teammate of Murphy’s, wound up 3rd as he was the only other swimmer to break 54. Canadian Markus Thormeyerused his back-half speed to out-touch Auburn-based Shane Ryan 54.84 to 55.02.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »