Harvard Commit Samantha Shelton Among Winners at Carlsbad Sect. Day 2

2018 CARLSBAD SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 1st-4th, 2018

Alga Norte Aquatics Center, North Coast Aquatics, San Diego, California

25y (SCY) course

Meet Results on Meet Mobile – “2018 SI Speedo Sectionals Carlsbad”

Day two of the 2018 Carlsbad Sectional Championships featured finals for the girls’ and boys’ 100 fly, 500 free, 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 medley relay.

Cal-commit Elise Garcia kicked things off with a win in the 100 fly, going 53.62. In second was 15-year-old Anicka Delgado in 53.84. UCSD-commit Spencer Daily topped the men’s race in 48.37, followed by Crown City’s Connor Lee in 48.56.

Nova’s 16-year-old Mackenzie Degn won the girls’ 500 in 4:48.35, over two seconds ahead of 2nd-place Rachel Rhee (4:50.44). University of Texas-commit Andrew Koustik also won the boys’ race by two seconds, going 4:25.34, followed by Armada’s Kevin Vargas in 4:27.37.

Beach Cities’ Alexandra Crisera, 16, won the girls’ 100 back in 53.72, followed closely by Nova’s Ayla Spitz in 53.75. 16-year-old Colby Mefford of the Sierra Marlins won the boys’ race in 48.95. Northwestern-commit Brandon Kulik took second in 49.90.

Samantha Shelton, a Harvard-commit, was the only swimmer sub-2:00 in the girls’ 200 IM, winning in 1:59.40 (26.21/30.14/34.93/28.12). She had been 1:57.59 in December at the 2017 Speedo Winter Junior National Championships – West. Ayla Spitz also took second in the race, going 2:00.49. Columbia-commit Hayden Liu won the boys’ race in 1:49.45 and was the only swimmer under 1:50. In second was Nova’s Nick Ding with a 1:50.04.

In the girls’ 400 medley relay, SoCal and Brea Aquatics tied for first in 3:42.19. Of particular note was the second half of Brea’s relay: Zephanie Koh, 16, threw down a 51.13 fly split, and Samantha Pearson, also 16, went 48.87 for her free anchor split. Koh had gone 54.62 in her individual 100 fly earlier in the night.

On the girls’ side, the Sierra Marlins won by almost three seconds, going 3:19.18. Colby Mefford led off in 49.23, followed by Ben Dillard in 54.53, then Jack Gillespie in 50.49 and Finn O’Haimhirgin in 44.93.