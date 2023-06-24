Ryan Lochte Welcomes 3rd Child; Competes in Televised Cornhole Competition

American swimmer Ryan Lochte and his wife Kayla (Reid) Lochte welcomed their 3rd child together this week. A daughter, Georgia June Lochte, was born on June 21, 2023 and weighed 8 pounds according to an Instagram post by her parents.

The Lochtes have two other children, Caiden Zane Lochte (born June 8, 2017) and Liv Rae Lochte (born June 17, 2019). All three of their children were born in June; Caiden and Liv are both Gemini under the zodiac, while Georgia is a Gemini or a Cancer, depending on the chart being used.

Rya Lochte, meanwhile, competed in a celebrity competition at the American Cornhole League event this weekend in Ramsey, Minnesota. There, he paired with Cornhole pro Jay Dotson

Alexander Mattison & Noah Almanza

Kyle Cooke & Josh Thielen

Ryan Lochte & Jay Dotson

& Jay Dotson Scott Porter & Ryan Windsor

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison and his pro partner Noah Almanza won the tournament.

Lochte and Dotson lost to Josh Thielen and Kyle Cooke 13-5 in the first round before Thielen and Cooke lost to Mattison and Almanza 19-6 in the final.

Mattison and Almanza beat Windsor and Porter in the other preliminary matchup.

Lochte, known for his fashion sense, wore special limited edition hat and shoes for the event via a partnership with Riddick.

My friend and partner in @iagcswimming Ryan Lochte is playing in celebrity cornhole tournament Saturday morning wearing these limited edition hat and shoes. Let’s show him some love and support Ryan. Auction off the hat and shoes for charity? pic.twitter.com/fXXY2Cp98p — Brian Wilson (@Badgerswimr) June 23, 2023

The tournament aired live on Friday on ESPN2, which shows that, outside of the Olympics, swimmers continue to have a bigger appeal to television producers *doing things other than swimming*.

Lochte last raced at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, though he has not officially announced his retirement from competitive swimming.