2023 Navy Elite Swim Camps, Sprint Champ July 31-Aug 3 – Sign Up Today

Camp Details

Navy Sprint Camp is designed and coached by the Navy swim staff. This new and unique camp experience will introduce the critical components of sprinting: Starts, Turns, Underwater Speed, Race Strategy, and Finishing. This camp will also provide preeminent theories on technique, drills, and analysis of all 4 strokes.

Leadership Experience

The United States Naval Academy provides a unique backdrop of learn and grow as a student-athlete. The coaches will encourage and engage the campers in leadership through sport.

College Preparation

College coaches will present the college search process to 7th-12th grade campers. Strategies on finding the best fit for college and how to recruit yourself. Including communicating with college coaches, what to look for in a program, and inside NCAA rules and regulations.

Eligibility

Open to all swimmers Ages 10-18

Camp Lodging

Campers will reside in Bancroft Hall on the United States Naval Academy grounds steps away from the pool and dining hall. Each room can accommodate two to four campers with a twin bed for every camper. Their rooms also maintain a working shower and vanity with sink. There are common bathrooms in close proximity to the dorm room. The dormitory is co-ed. There will be separate girls and boys wings, separated by in-resident counselor/chaperones. Approximately 1 counselor per 12 campers. Swimmers will need to supply their own bed linens, pillows, and blankets. While the rooms are air-conditioned, fans are recommended