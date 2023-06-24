Another Northeastern D3 Swim Program Gone: Cabrini University Will Sell to Villanova

Cabrini University in suburban Philadelphia will sell its campus to nearby Villanova, closing the financially-troubled university in 2024. That eliminates yet another small-school swimming program in the Northeast in what has been a tough year for the region.

Cabrini, located in Radnor, Pennsylvania, is a small Catholic university that opened in 1957. It is located less than 2 miles from the larger, much older, and much more well-known Catholic school, Villanova University, which sponsors NCAA Division I men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs.

Cabrini has faced years of financial troubles, operating with a budget deficit since 2013, but several changes to reignite the school’s revenue and reduce expenses have come up short. Even after cuts to staff during the pandemic, last year saw the school run a $5 million deficit on a $45 million budget.

If the boards of both schools approve the sale of the campus to Villanova, Cabrini will reopen in the fall for its final two semesters.

Last year, Cabrini had an enrollment of 1,186 undergraduates and 430 graduate students. Other local colleges, including Gwynedd Mercy University and Rosemont College, announced after the news broke that they would accept Cabrini transfer credits and match their student aid packages.

The addition of Cabrini’s campus will grow the school’s 260 acres by an additional 112 acres, opening what will be known as the Villanova Cabrini campus. Villanova plans to continue some of Cabrini’s programs in nursing, education, service, immigration, and the advancement of women.

The school has long focused on social justice learning and was one of the first schools in the country to require community service from undergraduate students as part of its curriculum.

Cabrini’s D3 swimming program had 13 women and and 8 men last season. The team was lead by head coach Cindy Ikeler, with assistants Josh Pace and Beaghann Smith supporting her.

All but one member of the team came from Pennsylvania or nearby states New York, New Jersey, and Delaware.

The programs compete in the Atlantic East Conference; last year, the women finished 3rd out of 7 teams and the men finished 3rd out of 6 teams.

The team won conference championships in women’s swimming in 2014 (AMCC), and then three-straight in 2018, 2019, and 2020 (Atlantic East).

The men’s team won four-straight championships from 2019 through 2022.

Small colleges around the country are facing financial challenges. Neighboring New York has lost 5 NCAA swimming programs this year; four of those were NCAA Division III schools.

Two of those schools, Medaille University and Cazenovia College, have shut down entirely.

Unlike those programs, though, Cabrini University swimmers might have a year to find their next home. The school has not yet announced what will happens to its athletics teams for next season (at least one coach, the head lacrosse coach, has stepped down), but the students will at a minimum be able to move forward academically next year at Cabrini.

None of the programs reported by local media to be openly-recruiting Cabrini students sponsor swimming & diving programs.