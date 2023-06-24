Daily Swim Coach Workout #905

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

10 x 100 @ 1:30 50 choice, 25 fish kick, 25 choice [3rd 25 fish kick progression, 2 x FWD, 2 x BWD, 2 x full range, 4 x tempo]. REC

2 minute explanation of next set

1x

8 x 50 @ :40 free EN3

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

6 x 100 @ 1:20 free pull w/ pads and buoy EN3

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

4 x 150 @ 2:00 [1:20 BP] free with fins {focus on UW to 3rd line} EN2

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

2 x 200 @ 3:00 [1:30 BP] IM EN2

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

1x

8 x 50 @ :50 stroke EN3

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

6 x 100 @ 1:30 stroke pull w/ pads and buoy EN3

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

4 x 150 @ 2:00/2:30 [1:20/1:40 BP, 1:40 for breast stroke only] stroke with fins [focus on UW to 3rd line, breast strokers double pullouts on middle 50] EN2

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

2 x 200 @ 3:00 [1:30 BP] IM EN2

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

1x [this round ignore the intervals, and use a 10 sec rest interval, throughout, being sure to adhere to EN levels and monitoring Heart Rate throughout. Make sure you are in a lane that has swimmers whose speeds mesh well with the strokes you choose to reduce running into each other and sacrificing output. EN3 HR = 24-27, EN2 22-26]

8 x 50 @ :40 choice EN3

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

6 x 100 @ 1:20 choice pull w/ pads and buoy EN3

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

4 x 150 @ 2:00 [1:20 BP] choice with fins {focus on UW to 3rd line} EN2

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

2 x 200 @ 3:00 [1:30 BP] choice EN2

1 x 50 @ 1:00 rec

4 x 50 @ 1:00 rec