Ryan Lochte Gets Another Post-Rio Debacle Endorsement Deal

“Everyone deserves a second chance,” is the tagline 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte says with a smile in his new sponsor’s advertising campaign. Debt.com, a company offering clients ‘expert advice’ on how to wisely spend and save money while helping them also get out of debt, is Lochte’s newest backer, joining the likes of TYR and PowerBar.

After seemingly finally getting over the entire post-Rio gas station debacle that left his public image in disarray, Lochte is looking to Tokyo 2020 in his bid to compete at a 5th Olympic Games. Although still suspended by USA Swimming, he most recently competed at the United States Masters Nationals this past weekend, breaking a national record in the 100 yard IM in the process.

Partnering with Debt.com, Lochte is carrying on the company’s theme of ‘giving people the fresh start they deserve’ when ‘life happens.’ In the ad below, watch the 32-year-old reel in a crazed fan, complete with a signature Lochte eye twinkle. The swimmer is set to appear in several additional ads to promote the company and is the headline image on its YouTube channel. A portion of the proceeds from his endorsement deal will go directly to the charity Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, according to sports-central.org.