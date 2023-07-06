Ryan Held: Swim for “The little 8-year-old you that fell in love with swimming”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- June 27 – July 1, 2023
- Indianapolis, IN
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50m)
After getting 5th in the 100 free and being uncertain of his place on the world championship team for most of the week, Ryan Held punched his ticket on the last night, winning the 50 free in 21.50. This marks the first time Held will have ever competed in an individual event at a LCM world championships or Olympic Games.