Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Held: Swim for “The little 8-year-old you that fell in love with swimming”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

After getting 5th in the 100 free and being uncertain of his place on the world championship team for most of the week, Ryan Held punched his ticket on the last night, winning the 50 free in 21.50. This marks the first time Held will have ever competed in an individual event at a LCM world championships or Olympic Games.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!