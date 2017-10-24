RSA Jr Nat’l Champ Taneal Baptiste Verbally Commits to Indiana State

South African mid-distance freestyler Taneal Baptiste has verbally committed to Indiana State University beginning in the fall of 2018.

“Beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to Indiana State University, thank you to all my friends, family and coaches that helped get me to where I am today!”

Born and raised in South Africa, Baptiste is currently a senior at Cornwall Hill College. She swims for Players Swim Club in Pretoria under coaches Grant Kritzinger and Emile De Bruin. Baptiste specializes mainly in the 200/400 free and also swims back and fly. Baptiste has won the 200 free and 400 free multiple times at South Africa’s junior national championships. Swimming with Roland Schoeman, Leith Shankland and Lehesta Kemp, she set a national record and won a gold medal in the mixed medley relay in Dubai at FINA World Cup in 2014.

At the South Africa Short Course Championships this past August, she placed 6th in the SCM 100 back (1:04.20), 7th in the 100 free (58.56), 3rd in the 100 fly (1:03.10), and 11th in the 200 free (2:08.56). She also swam 50s of free, back and fly, as well as the 100 IM.

Baptiste spent two months in the summer of 2016 training in the United States at Scottsdale Aquatic Club; the trip culminated at 2016 Western Zone Sectionals, where she clocked several personal-best times.

Best SCM times (converted to SCY):

50 free – 26.90 (24.23)

100 free – 57.43 (51.73)

200 free – 2:03.54 (1:51.29)

100 back – 1:05.07 (58.62)

100 fly – 1:04.55 (58.15)

200 IM – 2:22.01 (2:07.93)

