Rowan Cox, Junior Pan Pacs Medalist and #4 In the Class of 2026, Verbals to Texas Longhorns

Rowan Cox won’t have to travel far when he heads to college in the fall of 2026, as the Austin native announced his verbal commitment to the Texas Longhorns today.

I am very happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Texas! This wouldn’t be possible without my coaches, teammates, family and friends. Thank you to Coach Bob, Erik and Trevor for this amazing opportunity! Hook’em!!! 🤘🏼

Cox, who we ranked #4 in our intial rankings for the high school class of 2026, broke the Texas LSC 13-14 age group record in the 100 yard fly in 2022, then followed that up with a long course junior national title in the 100 fly last December.

This summer, he qualified for the Junior Pan Pacific team with his 19th-place finish in the 100 fly at Olympic Trials. At Junior Pan Pacs, he earned gold medals by swimming fly in the mixed and men’s 400 medley relays, helping break the Junior Pan Pacific record in the latter event. He also earned an individual silver medal in the 100 fly.

Cox, who swims for Longhorn Aquatics and James Bowie High School, will join a Texas Longhorn team that’s reloading quickly under new head coach Bob Bowman. Butterfly is Cox’s forte in long course, but he’s also got freestyle speed, so it’ll be interesting to see if he focuses on the 200 fly or the 100 free down the road.

Best SCY times:

100 fly: 47.51

200 fly: 1:46.41

50 free: 20.58

100 free: 44.15

200 free: 1:37.43

100 back: 48.07

200 back: 1:45.80

With the fall recruiting season just really getting underway in earnest, Cox is now the second major recruit for Bowman in this class, joining #3 Austin Carpenter.

