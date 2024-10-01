Micah Davis, #5 in the Class of 2026, Announces Verbal Commitment to Virginia Cavaliers

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Micah Davis of Clearwater, MN, announced his verbal commitment to continue his academic and swimming career at the University of Virginia. He appears to be the Cavalier men’s first commitment from the high school class of 2026.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the university of Virginia! Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way, including my family, friends, and every coach who has helped me throughout the years. Thank you to the coaches down at Virginia for giving me this opportunity, and thank you god! GO HOOS⚔️

Davis has won the 200 free and 100 fly each of the last two years at the Minnesota High School AA championships while swimming for St. Cloud Tech. Last year, he won the 100 fly in 46.94, setting a Minnesota state record. That time makes him the fastest swimmer in the event in the class of 2026.

While representing the St. Cloud YMCA, Davis won the 200 fly at the 2023 YMCA Short Course Nationals, clocking a 1:46.38 that stands as his personal best. Davis later made the switch to the Aquajets, helping them to a 3rd place combined finish at the 2024 NCSA Spring Championships.

We ranked Davis as the #5 recruit in our initial round of rankings for the high school class of 2026, thanks to his class-leading time in the 100 fly and his #3 time in the 200 fly.

Best SCY times:

100 fly: 46.94 (best in class)

200 fly: 1:46.38

50 free: 20.88

100 free: 45.43

200 free: 1:36.74

Davis will join a Cavaliers men’s team that hasn’t had the same level of success as the women’s team, who have won four straight NCAA titles. But, the men have been building an incredible level of recruiting momentum. When he arrives in Charlottesville, Davis will be training alongside butterfly specialists Spencer Nicholas (#6 in the class of 2024) and Thomas Heilman (US Olympic butterflier, #2 in the class of 2025), along with #1 Maximus Williamson and the other members of the Cavaliers’ stacked 2025 recruiting class.

