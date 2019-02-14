Rostock to Welcome 22 Nations for 1st 2019 FINA Diving Grand Prix Meet

Courtesy: FINA

Rostock in Germany is set to host the first meet of the FINA Diving Grand Prix 2019, a yearly circuit which is composed of nine stops in the five continents, providing the divers with their first international exposure of the year in the lead up to the FINA World Championships 2019 in Gwangju, Korea.

About a hundred divers from 22 countries are set to perform in the German city’s Neptun-Schwimmhalle from Thursday February 14 until Sunday February 17.

Germany will be the most represented Federation with 18 divers, while Russia (10) and Canada (6), Australia (5), France (5), Romania (5) and the Netherlands (5) are other big delegations taking part.

Rostock schedule

Thursday 14/02 Friday 15/02 Saturday 16/02 Sunday 17/02 3m springboard (m) – preliminary

10m platform (w) – preliminary 3m springboard (m) – semi final A / B

10m platform (w) – semi final A/B Opening Ceremony 3m springboard (m) – final

10m platform (w) – final Victory Ceremony 3m synchro (m) – final

10m synchro (w) – final



Victory Ceremony 3m springboard (w) – preliminary

3m springboard (w) – semi final A/B 10m synchro (m) – final Victory Ceremony 10m mixed synchro – final Victory Ceremony 3m synchro (w) – final Victory Ceremony 10m platform (m) – preliminary

10m platform (m) – semi final A/B 3m synchro (w) – final Victory Ceremony 3m mixed synchro – final Victory Ceremony 10m platform (m) – final Victory Ceremony

You can follow live the pool action in Rostock on FINAtv, while results will be available on FINA mobile app or on FINA website.

The FINA Grand Prix circuit will then resume in Calgary (CAN) from April 4-7 before stopping in Mission Viejo in California in the United States for the third event from April 11-14.

Madrid (ESP), Bolzano (ITA) and Cairo (EGY) will all stage the Grands Prix before the 18th FINA World Championships, from July 12 to 28.

The series continues in November with the final three competitions in Gold Coast, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

Calendar 2019

#1 – Rostock (GER) – February 14-17

#2 – Calgary (CAN) – April 4-7

#3 – Mission Viejo (USA) – April 11-14

#4 – Madrid (ESP) – June 7-9

#5 – Bolzano (ITA) – June 14-16

# 6 – Cairo (EGY) – June 21-23

#7 – Gold Coast (AUS) – November 8-11

#8 – Kuala Lumpur (MAS) – November 15-17

#9 – Singapore (SGP) – November 22-24