FINIS Becomes Official Partner of College Club Swimming

Courtesy: FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

SARASOTA, Fla. — FINIS has become an official partner of College Club Swimming and the title partner of CCS’s national championship meet, the organizations announced on Tuesday.

FINIS will sponsor CCS clubs by providing its innovative swimming gear and discounts on its products in an effort to build relationships with and support swimmers nationwide.

“We are extremely excited for our new partnership with College Club Swimming,” says FINIS CEO and co-founder John Mix. “College Club Swimming is a highly unique and passionate group of swimmers. I feel strongly that this organization has a huge potential for growth, and we are glad to be a part of that journey with them.”

CCS officially launched in 2017 as a collective organization that unified college club swimming programs throughout the United States. The inaugural CCS season of 2017-18 concluded with its national championship meet at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

There are nearly 5,000 CCS members representing 150 clubs across the country. This CCS season concludes with the FINIS College Club Swimming National Championship on March 29-31 at Ohio State University’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The meet is expected to draw about 1,800 swimmers.

U.S. Masters Swimming, also an official partner of FINIS, provides the infrastructure for CCS club and swimmer registration, a club look-up tool to help clubs and swimmers connect, a calendar of events, an individual swimmer results database, and is continuing to expand its offering to CCS members.

“We’re excited FINIS, a leading brand in the swimming market, has partnered with CCS,” says USMS CEO Dawson Hughes. “This will provide CCS swimmers another membership benefit and provide the organization an even stronger foundation to grow on.”

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through technical innovation, high quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

About College Club Swimming

College Club Swimming, which was founded in 2017, is the collective organization that unifies college club swim programs across the country. CCS provides the rules, calendar of events, results database, and communications across all registered CCS clubs. It’s run by an advisory board made up of CCS swimmers and backed by U.S. Masters Swimming.