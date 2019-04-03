Ross Dant Clips 400 IM Meet Record during YNats Prelims

2019 YMCA SHORT COURSE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the day 3 prelims session of the 2019 YMCA National meet, Ross Dant of Hickory set his second meet record of the meet in the 400 IM. Dant dropped nearly 16 seconds off his seed of 4:03.40 and chipped the 2014 record by 0.02s with a 3:46.79. Dant’s time just entered the top 60 all-time in the 17-18 age group for the event.

Matt Fallon of Somerset Valley is the second seed in the 400 IM with a 3:49.53, and once again made 15-16 age group history, ranking himself #19 all-time in the event. On Tuesday, Fallon swam the 2nd-fastest 200 breast in the 15-16 age group.

After both splitting sub-44s during the 400 free relay, Somerset Hills’ Jack Alexy and Upper Main Line’s Brendan Burns will double the distance and face-off tonight in the 200 free finals. Alexy is the top seed with a 1:37.90 while Burns is the second seed with a 1:38.04, however, Burns’ PB is 1:36.01.

Paige Hetrick of Bradford will aim for her second title of the meet in the 100 back, with her top seed time of 53.45. Yet #2 seed Olivia Harper of Bath Area will be right on Hetrick’s trail to defend her 2018 title. Harper’s prelims time of 54.13 is just under half-a-second under her seed time of 53.57.

More Day 3 Prelims Top Seeds: