Rex Maurer and Keaton Jones Hit All-Time Top 10 for 17-Year-Olds in the 500 FR

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

BOYS 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

  • Winter JRs Meet Record: Jake Magahey – 4:12.72 (12/12/2019)
  • West Meet Record: Jack LeVant – 4:14.40 (12/7/2017)

Podium:

  • GOLD: Rex Maurer (ROSE) – 4:15.40
  • SILVER: Keaton Jones (NEP) – 4:15.54
  • BRONZE: Matthew Chai (FAST) – 4:17.05

In a thrilling race in the boys 500 free last night, Rose Bowl Aquatics 17-year-old Rex Maurer, and Swim Neptune 17-year-old Keaton Jones went down to the wire. Jones took the race out faster, flipping 2 seconds ahead of Maurer at the 200 mark. Maurer was able to systematically run Jones down through the back half of the race, and ultimately out-touched him at the finish.

Both boys dropped about 2 seconds with their performances last night. Additionally, the pair have now both cracked the top 10 all-time for 17-year-olds in the 500 free. Here is the current list of all-time 17yo:

Rank Time Swimmer
1 4:14.19 Townley Haas
2 4:14.42 Drew Kibler
3 4:14.61 Jake Magahey
4 4:14.66 Patrick Callan
5 4:15.02 Jack Walker
6 4:15.03 Jake Mitchell
7 4:15.06 Trey Freeman
8 4:15.40 Rex Maurer
9 4:15.53 Sean Grieshop
10 4:15.54 Keaton Jones

16-year-old Cooper Lucas of Lakeside Aquatic Club came in 4th at the West meet last night, swimming a huge new personal best of 4:18.65. With the swim, Lucas is now the #11 performer all-time in the 15-16 age group. Here is the updated all-time top 11 for 15-16 boys in the 500 free:

Rank Time  Swimmer
1 4:15.36 Drew Kibler
2 4:15.99 Conall Monahan
3 4:16.43 Matthew Hirschberger
4 4:16.59 Sean Grieshop
5 4:19.88 Jake Magahey
6 4:16.99 Trey Freeman
7 4:17.45 Townley Haas
8 4:17.97 Aidan Burns
9 4:18.12 Michael Phelps
10 4:18.49 Liam Custer
11 4:18.65 Cooper Lucas

Helena Handbasket
21 minutes ago

I love lists with Townley’s name on them!

NONA
12 minutes ago

How sure are we that the Conall Monahan time is accurate? He’s a good swimmer but that’s a big outlier amongst his 500s, and Swim Mac doesn’t even recognize it on their top performers list, but they do recognize his 4:36.

