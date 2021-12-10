Rex Maurer and Keaton Jones Hit All-Time Top 10 for 17-Year-Olds in the 500 FR

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream
BOYS 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Winter JRs Meet Record: Jake Magahey – 4:12.72 (12/12/2019)
- West Meet Record: Jack LeVant – 4:14.40 (12/7/2017)
Podium:
- GOLD: Rex Maurer (ROSE) – 4:15.40
- SILVER: Keaton Jones (NEP) – 4:15.54
- BRONZE: Matthew Chai (FAST) – 4:17.05
In a thrilling race in the boys 500 free last night, Rose Bowl Aquatics 17-year-old Rex Maurer, and Swim Neptune 17-year-old Keaton Jones went down to the wire. Jones took the race out faster, flipping 2 seconds ahead of Maurer at the 200 mark. Maurer was able to systematically run Jones down through the back half of the race, and ultimately out-touched him at the finish.
Both boys dropped about 2 seconds with their performances last night. Additionally, the pair have now both cracked the top 10 all-time for 17-year-olds in the 500 free. Here is the current list of all-time 17yo:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|1
|4:14.19
|Townley Haas
|2
|4:14.42
|Drew Kibler
|3
|4:14.61
|Jake Magahey
|4
|4:14.66
|Patrick Callan
|5
|4:15.02
|Jack Walker
|6
|4:15.03
|Jake Mitchell
|7
|4:15.06
|Trey Freeman
|8
|4:15.40
|Rex Maurer
|9
|4:15.53
|Sean Grieshop
|10
|4:15.54
|Keaton Jones
16-year-old Cooper Lucas of Lakeside Aquatic Club came in 4th at the West meet last night, swimming a huge new personal best of 4:18.65. With the swim, Lucas is now the #11 performer all-time in the 15-16 age group. Here is the updated all-time top 11 for 15-16 boys in the 500 free:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|1
|4:15.36
|Drew Kibler
|2
|4:15.99
|Conall Monahan
|3
|4:16.43
|Matthew Hirschberger
|4
|4:16.59
|Sean Grieshop
|5
|4:19.88
|Jake Magahey
|6
|4:16.99
|Trey Freeman
|7
|4:17.45
|Townley Haas
|8
|4:17.97
|Aidan Burns
|9
|4:18.12
|Michael Phelps
|10
|4:18.49
|Liam Custer
|11
|4:18.65
|Cooper Lucas
I love lists with Townley’s name on them!
How sure are we that the Conall Monahan time is accurate? He’s a good swimmer but that’s a big outlier amongst his 500s, and Swim Mac doesn’t even recognize it on their top performers list, but they do recognize his 4:36.