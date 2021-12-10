Rex Maurer and Keaton Jones Hit All-Time Top 10 for 17-Year-Olds in the 500 FR

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

BOYS 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Jake Magahey – 4:12.72 (12/12/2019)

West Meet Record: Jack LeVant – 4:14.40 (12/7/2017)

Podium:

In a thrilling race in the boys 500 free last night, Rose Bowl Aquatics 17-year-old Rex Maurer, and Swim Neptune 17-year-old Keaton Jones went down to the wire. Jones took the race out faster, flipping 2 seconds ahead of Maurer at the 200 mark. Maurer was able to systematically run Jones down through the back half of the race, and ultimately out-touched him at the finish.

Both boys dropped about 2 seconds with their performances last night. Additionally, the pair have now both cracked the top 10 all-time for 17-year-olds in the 500 free. Here is the current list of all-time 17yo:

Rank Time Swimmer 1 4:14.19 Townley Haas 2 4:14.42 Drew Kibler 3 4:14.61 Jake Magahey 4 4:14.66 Patrick Callan 5 4:15.02 Jack Walker 6 4:15.03 Jake Mitchell 7 4:15.06 Trey Freeman 8 4:15.40 Rex Maurer 9 4:15.53 Sean Grieshop 10 4:15.54 Keaton Jones

16-year-old Cooper Lucas of Lakeside Aquatic Club came in 4th at the West meet last night, swimming a huge new personal best of 4:18.65. With the swim, Lucas is now the #11 performer all-time in the 15-16 age group. Here is the updated all-time top 11 for 15-16 boys in the 500 free: