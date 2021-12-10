GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 12/10/2021

In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group profiles of some recent results.

Noah Cakir, 14, Team Suffolk (TS-MR): Cakir took on a daunting nine-event schedule at the STAR Short Course Invitational in Buffalo Dec. 2-5, highlighted by a pair of personal best times (and first-place finishes) in the breaststroke events. In the 100 breast, Cakir clocked 57.00 to rank 31st all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group, and in the 200 breast, his time of 2:03.46 ranks him 26th.

Will Browne, 14, Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA (CA-Y-VA): Browne, who was a member of the Cavalier Aquatics team that set a new NAG Record in the 400 free relay at the YOTA/Arena Capital Classic, also had some noteworthy individual swims at the meet, highlighted by his effort in the 200 free. Browne came into that meet with a best time of 1:45.07, set in November, and then blasted his way to a time of 1:40.65 in the final, ranking him 50th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group.

Lucy Velte, 12, Ad Astra Area Aquatics (AAAA-MV): Velte took a run at the girls’ 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 50 backstroke at the Midwest Winter Classic in Lenexa, Kansas, ultimately putting up the #8 time in history at 26.01. Velte established five other PBs at the meet, including a 56.52 in the 100 back that ranks 22nd all-time in the age group.

Bin Zulfikry Muhammad Dhuha, 12, Ikan Bilis Swimming Club: Competing at the PADE-Supershakrz meet in Shah Alam, Malaysia, the 12-year-old Zulfikry Muhammad Dhuha put up some very impressive SCM times, with highlights including the 50 free (24.81), 100 free (53.11), 50 fly (26.30) and 100 fly (57.24).

Chloe Kim, 14, Scarlet Aquatic Club (SCAR-NJ): Competing at the US Open in Greensboro, the 14-year-old Kim earned a seventh-place finish in the women’s 1500 free in a time of 16:55.42, lowering her best time by two seconds and moving into 90th all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group. Kim also hit a new PB in the 800 free, placing 13th in 8:52.74.

About GMX7

Founded in 2018, GMX7 is based in St. Petersburg, Florida and is dedicated to changing the world of swimming by empowering competitive swimmers with the best aquatic resistance training devices ever created. GMX7 was founded by David McCagg, a 7-time gold medalist, former world record holder and winner of multiple national championships. The first device on the market by GMX7 is the X1-PRO. Designed by ROBRADY Engineering, it has already been the recipient of several awards including the 2020 International Design Excellence Award and the 2020 Red Dot Award for product design.

GMX7 is a SwimSwam partner.