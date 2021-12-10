Diggory Dillingham Drops More Time with 19.52 50 FR, Rises to #4 All-Time 15-16

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 18.71 (12/10/2016)

West Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 18.71 (12/10/2016)

Podium:

In the A final of the boys 50 free at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West last night, 16-year-old Diggory Dillingham out of Bend Swim Club has been on a hot streak in the 50 free over the last week. It started last weekend, when the 16-year-old popped off a 19.88 at a meet in Corvallis, OR. He then came to Austin, where he chipped another 0.05 seconds off that time in prelims, swimming a 19.83. Dillingham wasn’t done there, however, and he posted another huge drop in finals last night, getting down to 19.82.

With the swim last night, Dillingham exploded into the all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys, landing himself at #4 all-time. Here is the updated all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys in the SCY 50 free:

Rank Time Swimmer 1 19.24 Michael Andrew 2 19.34 Ryan Hoffer 3 19.45 Carson Weed 4 19.52 Diggory Dillingham 5 19.55 Matt Brownstead 6 19.58 Aiden Hayes 7 19.60 Ben Fox 8 19.62 Jack Dolan 9 19.64 Adam Chaney 10 19.66 Drew Kibler

Dillingham finished 2nd last night, behind Quintin McCarty, an 18-year-old out of Pikes Peak Athletics. McCarty clocked a huge personal best of 19.35 last night, not only winning the West title, and posting the top time of both meet sites, but rising high in the 17-18 all-time rankings as well. With the performance, McCarty now ties for #11 time in the 17-18 age group with Drew Kibler.