Diggory Dillingham Drops More Time with 19.52 50 FR, Rises to #4 All-Time 15-16

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- Winter JRs Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 18.71 (12/10/2016)
- West Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 18.71 (12/10/2016)
Podium:
- GOLD: Quintin McCarty (PPA) – 19.35
- SILVER: Diggory Dillingham (BEND) – 19.52
- BRONZE: Luscius Brown (CTSE) – 19.82
In the A final of the boys 50 free at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West last night, 16-year-old Diggory Dillingham out of Bend Swim Club has been on a hot streak in the 50 free over the last week. It started last weekend, when the 16-year-old popped off a 19.88 at a meet in Corvallis, OR. He then came to Austin, where he chipped another 0.05 seconds off that time in prelims, swimming a 19.83. Dillingham wasn’t done there, however, and he posted another huge drop in finals last night, getting down to 19.82.
With the swim last night, Dillingham exploded into the all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys, landing himself at #4 all-time. Here is the updated all-time top 10 for 15-16 boys in the SCY 50 free:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|1
|19.24
|Michael Andrew
|2
|19.34
|Ryan Hoffer
|3
|19.45
|Carson Weed
|4
|19.52
|Diggory Dillingham
|5
|19.55
|Matt Brownstead
|6
|19.58
|Aiden Hayes
|7
|19.60
|Ben Fox
|8
|19.62
|Jack Dolan
|9
|19.64
|Adam Chaney
|10
|19.66
|Drew Kibler
Dillingham finished 2nd last night, behind Quintin McCarty, an 18-year-old out of Pikes Peak Athletics. McCarty clocked a huge personal best of 19.35 last night, not only winning the West title, and posting the top time of both meet sites, but rising high in the 17-18 all-time rankings as well. With the performance, McCarty now ties for #11 time in the 17-18 age group with Drew Kibler.
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|1
|18.67
|Caeleb Dressel
|2
|18.71
|Ryan Hoffer
|3
|18.76
|Adam Chaney
|t-4
|18.88
|Michael Andrew
|T-4
|18.88
|Matt Brownstead
|6
|19.20
|Aiden Hayes
|7
|19.25
|Andrew Benson
|8
|19.26
|Matt King
|9
|19.29
|Jake Houck
|10
|19.33
|David Curtiss
|T-11
|19.35
|Drew Kibler
|T-11
|19.35
|Quintin McCarty
Who in the wide, wide world of sports is Carson Weed?
We think it might be an error, but have checked with USA Swimming to be sure.
Sweet name tho, and sweet reference to Blazing Saddles.