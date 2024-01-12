Retired French Olympian Camille Lacourt Named Paris 2024 Torch Relay Captain

Organizers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have revealed the designated captains assigned to each of its collective torch relays. Among the headliners is retired French Olympian Camille Lacourt.

38-year-old Lacourt will lead one of the 69 collective torch relays, with each team comprised of 24 people including elite and everyday athletes, volunteers, referees and coaches.

According to the Paris 2024 website, ‘For the first time in the history of the Games, these team relays will involve the sports movement, with a view to showcasing the sports represented at the Games and thanking all those involved in sport on a daily basis throughout the country. On each day of the Torch Relay, one or two team relays will be held.

‘These team relays are a perfect illustration of Paris 2024’s vision to put sport at the heart of the Relay and to showcase those who make and live sport on a daily basis.’

The Olympic torch will be lit in Greece on April 16th and arrive by boat on May 8th in Marseille. It will then cross more than 400 cities throughout the relays.

Lacourt is a five-time world champion, most recently earning a 3rd consecutive gold in the men’s 50m backstroke event at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest. He finished 4th in the 100m back at the 2012 Olympic Games and followed up with a 5th place position in Rio.

Gymnast Emilie Le Penec, cyclist Guillaume Martin and fencer Laura Flessel are among the other captains set to honor France this summer.