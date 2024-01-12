Liberty Rolls To 154-95 Win Over ASUN Foe Gardner-Webb

Liberty vs Gardner-Webb (Women)

January 11, 2024

Boiling Springs, N.C.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Liberty Athletics

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – Liberty earned a 154-95 road victory over ASUN opponent Gardner-Webb, Thursday at Bost Pool.

With the win, Liberty improves to 2-1 on the season, including 1-1 in ASUN competition. Meanwhile, the Runnin’ Bulldogs fall to 3-7 for the campaign.

Liberty Event Winners

Notable

For the meet, Liberty won 11 individual events and the 200 freestyle relay, while Gardner-Webb claimed one individual event and the 200 medley relay.

Liberty got individual event victories from nine different swimmers, including two each by Kamryn Cannings (100 butterfly, 200 butterfly) and Shelby Kahn (200 free, 500 free).

Cannings has won the 200 fly at all five of Liberty’s meets this season, giving her a team-leading 10 individual-event wins during the campaign. Grace Isaacs (400 IM), Genna Joyce (200 breaststroke), Jamyson Robb (100 breaststroke) and Sydney Stricklin (100 free) all earned their first event victories of the season.

(400 IM), (200 breaststroke), (100 breaststroke) and (100 free) all earned their first event victories of the season. The Lady Flames posted 1-2-3 finishes in the 200 free, 100 back, 200 fly, 200 back, 200 breaststroke, 500 free, 100 fly and 400 IM.

With the outcome decided, Liberty contested the final three events as exhibitions.

The closest individual race of the evening was the 200 breaststroke, with Genna Joyce edging Heather Gardner by 0.4 (2:23.33 to 2:23.73).

Historically Speaking

The Lady Flames are 43-5 all-time in dual meets contested in North Carolina. Liberty had won 41 straight dual meets inside the Tar Heel State prior to its setback at UNC Asheville Oct. 27-28, 2023.

Liberty holds a 6-1 all-time record against Gardner-Webb, winning the last six meetings in a row. The Lady Flames defeated the Runnin’ Bulldogs 290-56 on Oct. 26-27, 2019 in Lynchburg in the last meeting between the two teams. Liberty is 3-0 all-time at Gardner-Webb’s Bost Pool, also winning in 2011-12 and 2017-18 seasons.

Up Next

Liberty’s divers will be in action tomorrow (3:30 p.m.) and Saturday (9:30) at Liberty Natatorium, taking on ECU. The Lady Flames’ swimmers will compete at Campbell on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Courtesy: GWU Sports

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The Gardner-Webb University women’s swimming team returned to the Bost Swimming Pool Thursday evening and fell to Liberty University 154-95 in an ASUN dual meet.

Despite the outcome, Gardner-Webb had several positive showings on the evening as the Runnin’ Bulldogs were able to take the top spot in five of the 14 events.

Freshman Slawka Ndubuisi continued to shine in her rookie campaign winning the 50-yard Freestyle in 24.25. Ndubuisi also placed third in the 100-yard Freestyle (54.82) behind senior teammate Anna Frye (54.70) who took second place behind Liberty’s Sydney Stricklin (53.95).

Ndubuisi and Frye, as well as senior’s Sydney Hall and Paris Binard, were part of Gardner-Webb’s 200 Yard Medley Relay winning team in 1:49.77.

The dynamic duo of Frye and Ndubuisi also helped the ‘Dawgs capture the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay along with junior Mariana Valles and senior Abby Surley.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs, led by freshman Samantha Hunter (1:02.07), dominated in the 100 Yard Butterfly as they took the top four spots in the event. Sophomore Belle Whitfield (1:02.59) came in second behind Hunter.

Binard (1:02.75) placed third and junior Campbell McCarthy (1:05) had a good showing in fourth place.

Gardner-Webb junior Clara Schlimper captured the 400 Yard Individual Medley in 4:47.02, finishing ahead of junior classmate Alaina Yeater, who posted a time of 4:53.36 to finish in second place.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs women’s team will get back in the water on Saturday February 3rd as Davidson visits the Bost Swimming Pool for Senior Day at 11:00 AM.