Lilly King on World-Leading 1:05 “I had no idea what I was going to go tonight”

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

January 10-13, 2024

Knoxville, Tennessee

LCM (50 meters)

Start Times All Prelims: 9am (EST) Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Coming off of a hard training block in Ft. Lauderdale, Lilly King threw down a world-leading 1:05.67 in the women’s breast in Knoxville. After the race, King admitted that she wasn’t sure what to expect out of the race. While her first few days of training camp had been great, she said the tail end of it didn’t go so well for her. Not 16 anymore, King described the grace and patience she has learned to afford herself and her body after harder practices, as well as the emphasis on recovery.