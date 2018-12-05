Remembering President George H.W. Bush: Yale Swimming Fan

As President George H.W. Bush is honored today at his funeral in Washington, D.C., we found an old photo from SwimSwam photographer Tim Binning of Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush at the 2009 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships.

Famously a passionate sports fan, the 41st president of the United States attended the national swimming championships, which were held at Texas A&M University in Bush’s home state of Texas. Bush, a Yale grad himself, was in attendance to watch Yale standout Alex Righi tie an American record in the 50 free and earn two All-America honors that year, per Yale. The picture above shows President and former first lady Bush at that 2009 meet.

Bush was not only a major sports fan, but an athlete himself. He played on the baseball team at Yale, leading the Bulldogs to play for two College World Series titles in the 1940s. In fact, his Yale teams played in the first two College World Series’ in 1947 and 1948. He stayed regularly connected to many sports, most notably Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros, according to AJC.com.

The elder President Bush was 94 years old when he died last Friday. His funeral services were today in Washington, D.C.