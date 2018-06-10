Regan Smith on 100 Back/200 Fly Double: “That was a ton of fun” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
- PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm, 2016
- GOLD: Reagan Smith, 59.75
- SILVER: Kylie Masse, 59.76
- BRONZE: Olivia Smoliga, 59.96
16-year-old Regan Smith (59.75) just barely squeaked out the win over reigning world champion Kylie Masse (59.76). Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga was just behind in 59.96.
15-year-old Isabelle Stadden took fourth in 1:00.66, followed by Ali DeLoof in 1:00.70 and Amy Bilquist in 1:01.16.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- PSS Record: 2:06.76, Cammile Adams, 2012
- GOLD: Katie McLaughlin, 2:10.40
- SILVER: Kelsi Dahlia, 2:10.44
- BRONZE: Regan Smith, 2:10.47
The race between McLaughlin, Smith, and Dahlia was tight the whole way. McLaughlin and Smith were ahead at the 100, with Dahlia making a late-race push to overtake Smith for silver and very-nearly catch McLaughlin for the win.
Note that the 16-year-old Smith was just minutes removed from her 100 back win. Best known as a backstroker (she was the 2017 World Junior Champion in the 100 and 200 meter back), that bronze medal finish was a new lifetime best for her by more than a second, clearing the 2:11.66 that she did at the Austin Pro Swim Series
Lauren Case was 4th in 2:12.86, and Dakota Luther 5th in 2:13.14. Luther, along with Hali Flickinger, was one of two representatives for the United States in this event at the 2017 World Championships, where she placed 15th in the semi-finals.. Leah Smith faded to 6th in 2:14.27, coming off her 2nd-place 800 free swim.
Mabel Zavaros, a Florida commit who turned heads on Thursday when she had the fastest closing 50 of the 1500 free while swimming butterfly, placed 8th in 2:14.95. She represented Canada in this event at the Commonwealth Games in April and placed 6th.
That double must’ve been rough. Wonder if it was fun enough for her to do again at nationals lol