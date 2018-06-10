Regan Smith on 100 Back/200 Fly Double: “That was a ton of fun” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm, 2016

GOLD: Reagan Smith, 59.75

SILVER: Kylie Masse, 59.76

BRONZE: Olivia Smoliga, 59.96

16-year-old Regan Smith (59.75) just barely squeaked out the win over reigning world champion Kylie Masse (59.76). Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga was just behind in 59.96.

15-year-old Isabelle Stadden took fourth in 1:00.66, followed by Ali DeLoof in 1:00.70 and Amy Bilquist in 1:01.16.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

The race between McLaughlin, Smith, and Dahlia was tight the whole way. McLaughlin and Smith were ahead at the 100, with Dahlia making a late-race push to overtake Smith for silver and very-nearly catch McLaughlin for the win.

Note that the 16-year-old Smith was just minutes removed from her 100 back win. Best known as a backstroker (she was the 2017 World Junior Champion in the 100 and 200 meter back), that bronze medal finish was a new lifetime best for her by more than a second, clearing the 2:11.66 that she did at the Austin Pro Swim Series

Lauren Case was 4th in 2:12.86, and Dakota Luther 5th in 2:13.14. Luther, along with Hali Flickinger, was one of two representatives for the United States in this event at the 2017 World Championships, where she placed 15th in the semi-finals.. Leah Smith faded to 6th in 2:14.27, coming off her 2nd-place 800 free swim.

Mabel Zavaros, a Florida commit who turned heads on Thursday when she had the fastest closing 50 of the 1500 free while swimming butterfly, placed 8th in 2:14.95. She represented Canada in this event at the Commonwealth Games in April and placed 6th.