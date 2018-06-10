Watch Dressel Break Down Performances in 48.9 Seconds (Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.
MEN’S 100 FREE
- PSS Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian, 2016
- GOLD: Caeleb Dressel, 48.96
- SILVER: Michael Chadwick, 49.28
- BRONZE: Zach Apple, 49.45
Though he was missing from the A-final for the first time in Pro Swim Series history, Nathan Adrian joined Caeleb Dressel as the only men under :49 today. Out of the B-final, Adrian went 48.99, while Dressel won the A-final in 48.96. Michael Chadwick was second in the A-final in 49.28, and Zach Apple was third in 49.45.
Markus Thormeyer was fourth in 49.74. He was followed by Dean Farris in 49.93 and Long Gutierrez in 49.97.
PAN PACS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE INTERESTING!!!!!