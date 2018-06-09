2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA
- Santa Clara, CA
- June 7-10, 2018
We’re on to day 3 finals of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara. Tonight, swimmers will compete in the 800 free, 100 back, 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 free, and 200 IM. Among the stars to swim tonight are Chase Kalisz, Ryan Lochte, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, Melanie Margalis, Ryan Murphy, Kylie Masse, Ryosuke Irie.
WOMEN’S 800 FREE:
- PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- GOLD: Katie Ledecky, 8:11.08
- SILVER: Leah Smith, 8:26.01
- BRONZE: Megan Byrnes, 8:31.58
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
- PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm, 2016
- GOLD: Reagan Smith, 59.75
- SILVER: Kylie Masse, 59.76
- BRONZE: Olivia Smoliga, 59.96
16-year-old Regan Smith (59.75) just barely squeaked out the win over reigning world champion Kylie Masse (59.76). Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga was just behind in 59.96.
15-year-old Isabelle Stadden took fourth in 1:00.66, followed by Ali DeLoof in 1:00.70 and Amy Bilquist in 1:01.16.
MEN’S 100 BACK
- PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer, 2016
- GOLD: Ryan Murphy, 53.26
- SILVER: Ryosuke Irie, 53.78
- BRONZE: Jacob Pebley, 54.14
WOMEN’S 200 FLY
- PSS Record: 2:06.76, Cammile Adams, 2012
- GOLD: Katie McLaughlin, 2:10.40
- SILVER: 2:10.44
- BRONZE: Regan Smith, 2:10.47
MEN’S 200 FLY
- PSS Record: 1:55.29, Li Zhuhao, 2017
- GOLD: Chase Kalisz, 1:56.22
- SILVER: Jan Switkowski, 1:57.74
- BRONZE: Tom Shields, 1:58.26
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST
- PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni, 2011
MEN’S 100 BREAST
- PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty, 2017
WOMEN’S 100 FREE
- PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016
MEN’S 100 FREE
- PSS Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian, 2016
WOMEN’S 200 IM
- PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu, 2015
MEN’S 200 IM
- PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps, 2012
800m fs not listed, Why?
Leah Smith is getting better and better.
The W800 was mentioned in the article but I didn’t see it in your list. Has it happened already or the race is scheduled for tomorrow?
The W800 started 20 minutes before the broadcast, wish we could have seen it but I’m sure there will be a video of it soon. Ledecky went 8:11.08.
Is this only on Olympic channel?