2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

We’re on to day 3 finals of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara. Tonight, swimmers will compete in the 800 free, 100 back, 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 free, and 200 IM. Among the stars to swim tonight are Chase Kalisz, Ryan Lochte, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, Melanie Margalis, Ryan Murphy, Kylie Masse, Ryosuke Irie.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

  • PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky, 2016
  • GOLD: Katie Ledecky, 8:11.08
  • SILVER: Leah Smith, 8:26.01
  • BRONZE: Megan Byrnes, 8:31.58

 

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

  • PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm, 2016
  • GOLD: Reagan Smith, 59.75
  • SILVER: Kylie Masse, 59.76
  • BRONZE: Olivia Smoliga, 59.96

16-year-old Regan Smith (59.75) just barely squeaked out the win over reigning world champion Kylie Masse (59.76). Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga was just behind in 59.96.

15-year-old Isabelle Stadden took fourth in 1:00.66, followed by Ali DeLoof in 1:00.70 and Amy Bilquist in 1:01.16.

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer, 2016
  • GOLD: Ryan Murphy, 53.26
  • SILVER: Ryosuke Irie, 53.78
  • BRONZE: Jacob Pebley, 54.14

 

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

  • PSS Record: 2:06.76, Cammile Adams, 2012
  • GOLD: Katie McLaughlin, 2:10.40
  • SILVER: 2:10.44
  • BRONZE: Regan Smith, 2:10.47

 

MEN’S 200 FLY

  • PSS Record: 1:55.29, Li Zhuhao, 2017
  • GOLD: Chase Kalisz, 1:56.22
  • SILVER: Jan Switkowski, 1:57.74
  • BRONZE: Tom Shields, 1:58.26

 

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

  • PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni, 2011

 

MEN’S 100 BREAST

  • PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty, 2017

 

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

  • PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

 

MEN’S 100 FREE

 

WOMEN’S 200 IM

  • PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

 

MEN’S 200 IM

  • PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps, 2012

 

dave

800m fs not listed, Why?

48 minutes ago
dave

Event 14 Women 800 LC Meter Freestyle ================================================================== World: W 8:04.79 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky, USA American: A 8:04.79 8/7/2016 Katie Ledecky, USA Pro Swim: M 8:06.68 2016 Katie Ledecky Name Age Team Seed Finals ================================================================== 1 Ledecky, Katie 21 Stanford Swimmin 8:04.79 8:11.08 r:+0.34 28.66 58.94 (30.28) 1:29.95 (31.01) 2:01.01 (31.06) 2:32.14 (31.13) 3:03.31 (31.17) 3:34.05 (30.74) 4:05.36 (31.31) 4:36.00 (30.64) 5:07.22 (31.22) 5:38.22 (31.00) 6:09.26 (31.04) 6:39.99 (30.73) 7:10.84 (30.85) 7:41.63 (30.79) 8:11.08 (29.45) 2 Smith, Leah 23 Tucson Ford Deal 8:17.22 8:26.01 r:+0.74 29.46 1:00.76 (31.30) 1:32.61 (31.85) 2:04.58 (31.97) 2:36.71 (32.13) 3:08.49 (31.78) 3:40.60 (32.11) 4:12.55 (31.95) 4:44.65 (32.10) 5:16.58 (31.93) 5:48.43 (31.85) 6:20.18 (31.75) 6:52.17 (31.99) 7:23.59 (31.42) 7:55.11 (31.52) 8:26.01 (30.90) 3 Byrnes, Megan 19… Read more »

44 minutes ago
Yozhik

Leah Smith is getting better and better.

15 minutes ago
Yozhik

The W800 was mentioned in the article but I didn’t see it in your list. Has it happened already or the race is scheduled for tomorrow?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Swimmer37

The W800 started 20 minutes before the broadcast, wish we could have seen it but I’m sure there will be a video of it soon. Ledecky went 8:11.08.

33 minutes ago
Pvdh

Is this only on Olympic channel?

30 minutes ago

