2018 Santa Clara Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

We’re on to day 3 finals of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Santa Clara. Tonight, swimmers will compete in the 800 free, 100 back, 200 fly, 100 breast, 100 free, and 200 IM. Among the stars to swim tonight are Chase Kalisz, Ryan Lochte, Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, Melanie Margalis, Ryan Murphy, Kylie Masse, Ryosuke Irie.

WOMEN’S 800 FREE:

PSS Record: 8:06.68, Katie Ledecky, 2016

GOLD: Katie Ledecky, 8:11.08

SILVER: Leah Smith, 8:26.01

BRONZE: Megan Byrnes, 8:31.58

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm, 2016

GOLD: Reagan Smith, 59.75

SILVER: Kylie Masse, 59.76

BRONZE: Olivia Smoliga, 59.96

16-year-old Regan Smith (59.75) just barely squeaked out the win over reigning world champion Kylie Masse (59.76). Georgia’s Olivia Smoliga was just behind in 59.96.

15-year-old Isabelle Stadden took fourth in 1:00.66, followed by Ali DeLoof in 1:00.70 and Amy Bilquist in 1:01.16.

MEN’S 100 BACK

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer, 2016

GOLD: Ryan Murphy, 53.26

SILVER: Ryosuke Irie, 53.78

BRONZE: Jacob Pebley, 54.14

WOMEN’S 200 FLY

PSS Record: 2:06.76, Cammile Adams, 2012

GOLD: Katie McLaughlin, 2:10.40

SILVER: 2:10.44

BRONZE: Regan Smith, 2:10.47

MEN’S 200 FLY

PSS Record: 1:55.29, Li Zhuhao, 2017

GOLD: Chase Kalisz, 1:56.22

SILVER: Jan Switkowski, 1:57.74

BRONZE: Tom Shields, 1:58.26

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni, 2011

MEN’S 100 BREAST

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty, 2017

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom, 2016

MEN’S 100 FREE

PSS Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian, 2016

WOMEN’S 200 IM

PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu, 2015

MEN’S 200 IM