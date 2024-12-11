Regan Smith Breaks 100 Back Championship Record, Gets Surprise $10,000 Crown Bonus

2024 Short Course World Championships

Regan Smith started out the evening with a new Championship Record in the women’s 100 backstroke, and she earned an extra 10,000 dollars for her efforts.

Results

Podium

Regan Smith (USA) – 54.55 ***NEW CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD*** Katharine Berkoff (USA) – 54.93 Ingrid Wilm (CAN) – 55.75 Iona Anderson (AUS) – 56.08 Anastasiya Shkurdai (NAA) – 56.11 Kylie Masse (CAN) – 56.21 Carmen Weiler Sastre (ESP) – 56.39 Louise Hansson (SWE) – 56.52

Smith went 54.55 to break the previous record of 55.03 set 10 yaers ago by Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu. This time was just off her world record of 54.27 that she set at the Singapore leg of the 2024 World Cup.

Smith also earned $10,000 for her efforts, due to her status as a triple crown winner from the 2024 World Cup. In a new incentive for this meet, World Aquatics is giving individuals who won all 3 World Cup stops, a bonus if they also win the World Championships in the event, like we saw with Smith tonight.

Smith will also be eligible to win the prize in the women’s 200 backstroke later this meet.

Other potential winners for the extra $10,000 are Siobhan Haughey in the women’s 200 freestyle, Kate Douglass in the 100 IM and the 200 breaststroke, Qianting Tang in the 50 breast and 100 breast, Kasia Wasick in the 50 free,

On the men’s side we could see the extra money go to Noe Ponti in the 50 fly and 100 fly and Qin Haiyang in the 50 breast,