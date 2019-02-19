Rankings Hold On Water Polo Week 4, LaSalle Earns First Win vs. D1 Foe

All 15 Week 4 women’s water polo matches involving ranked teams saw the favorite prevail.
#1 USC moved to 13-0 on the year with a 19-1 drubbing of #20 Indiana in both team’s first MPSF contest on Friday.
#2 Stanford and #4 Cal each posted wins over host #11 UC Davis in the Davis Shoot-Out on Saturday. The Bears won 11-6 over the Aggies and the Cardinal followed with a 17-6 victory.
#3 UCLA edged out #7 UC Irvine 13-10 in two overtimes on Saturday in the lone match of the week involving two Top 10 squads. The Anteaters rebounded with wins over #20 Indiana (12-6) and Whittier (22-6) 0n Sunday.
#21 Cal State Northridge kicked off the week with Wednesday victories over #24 Cal Baptist (14-12) and the Redlands (16-8) at the Redlands Mini Tournament.
#22 Bucknell managed four wins, topping Mercyhurst (22-10), McKendree (17-6), VMI (19-5) and Gannon (17-6) at the Laker Invitational to move to 10-2 on the season.
LaSalle made history with its 11-10 win over Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday, besting the Red Flash 11-10 for the program’s first Division I victory. Freshman Mary-Trese Squeglia put in the go-ahead goal in the fourth quarter. Karle Linden notched one goal, one assist, three steals and three blocked shots in the game.
“I am very pleased with the way the team played this afternoon,” head coach Tom Hyham said. “We worked hard all week focusing on the Saint Francis game. The win marks the first Division I win in program history. They are the only Division 1 opponent that we face this weekend so maintaining a strong focus was key.”
|Feb. 13
|Redlands Mini Tournament
|5 p.m.
|#21 Cal State Northridge def. #24 Cal Baptist 14-12
|6:30 p.m.
|#21 Cal State Northridge def. Redlands 16-8
|9 p.m.
|#24 Cal Baptist def. Redlands 14-6
|Feb. 15
|9 p.m.
|#12 Loyola Marymount def. #17 UC San Diego 12-6
|Mercyhurst Laker Invite (Erie, Pa.)
|8 p.m.
|VMI def. Salem 13-12
|Feb. 16
|Noon
|#14 Princeton def. Villanova 15-7
|3 p.m.
|Santa Clara def. Sonoma State 13-8
|4 p.m.
|#3 UCLA def. #7 UC Irvine 13-10 2OT
|7 p.m.
|#1 USC def. #20 Indiana 19-1
|Davis Shoot-Out (Davis California)
|1 p.m.
|#4 Cal def. #11 UC Davis 11-6
|6 p.m.
|#2 Stanford def. #11 UC Davis 17-6
|Bulldog Invitational (Redlands, California)
|3 p.m.
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps def. Redlands 11-6
|4:30 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Concordia (CA) 8-7
|5:50 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay def. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 10-4
|7:10 p.m.
|Concordia (CA) def. Redlands 14-7
|8:30 p.m.
|Pomona-Pitzer def. Cal State East Bay 11-9
|Mercyhurst Laker Invite (Erie, Pa.)
|9:30 a.m.
|McKendree def. LaSalle 13-8
|11 a.m.
|#22 Bucknell def. Mercyhurst 22-10
|12:30 p.m.
|VMI def. Gannon 15-14
|2 p.m.
|Iona def. Salem 13-10
|3:15 p.m.
|LaSalle def. Saint Francis (PA) 11-10
|4:30 p.m.
|#22 Bucknell def. McKendree 17-6
|5:45 p.m.
|Salem def. Mercyhurst 12-10
|7 p.m.
|Iona def. Gannon 14-9
|8:15 p.m.
|VMI def. Saint Francis (PA) 14-12
|Feb. 17
|3 p.m.
|#7 UC Irvine def. #20 Indiana 12-6
|6 p.m.
|#7 UC Irvine def. Whittier 22-6
|Bulldog Invitational (Redlands, California)
|3 p.m.
|Cal State East Bay def. Redlands 14-5
|Mercyhurst Laker Invite (Erie, Pa.)
|8 a.m.
|Iona def. McKendree 11-9
|9:15 a.m.
|Gannon def. LaSalle 17-11
|10:30 a.m.
|#22 Bucknell def. VMI 19-5
|11:45 a.m.
|Iona def. Mercyhurst 10-8
|1 p.m.
|McKendree def. Saint Francis (PA) 15-7
|2:25 p.m.
|Salem def. LaSalle 11-9
|3:30 p.m.
|Mercyhurst def. VMI 7-6
|4:45 p.m.
|#22 Bucknell def. Gannon 17-6
|5 p.m.
|Saint Francis (PA) def. Salem 12-9
