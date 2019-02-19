Rankings Hold On Water Polo Week 4, LaSalle Earns First Win vs. D1 Foe

All 15 Week 4 women’s water polo matches involving ranked teams saw the favorite prevail.

#1 USC moved to 13-0 on the year with a 19-1 drubbing of #20 Indiana in both team’s first MPSF contest on Friday.

#2 Stanford and #4 Cal each posted wins over host #11 UC Davis in the Davis Shoot-Out on Saturday. The Bears won 11-6 over the Aggies and the Cardinal followed with a 17-6 victory.

#3 UCLA edged out #7 UC Irvine 13-10 in two overtimes on Saturday in the lone match of the week involving two Top 10 squads. The Anteaters rebounded with wins over #20 Indiana (12-6) and Whittier (22-6) 0n Sunday.

#21 Cal State Northridge kicked off the week with Wednesday victories over #24 Cal Baptist (14-12) and the Redlands (16-8) at the Redlands Mini Tournament.

#22 Bucknell managed four wins, topping Mercyhurst (22-10), McKendree (17-6), VMI (19-5) and Gannon (17-6) at the Laker Invitational to move to 10-2 on the season.

LaSalle made history with its 11-10 win over Saint Francis (PA) on Saturday, besting the Red Flash 11-10 for the program’s first Division I victory. Freshman Mary-Trese Squeglia put in the go-ahead goal in the fourth quarter. Karle Linden notched one goal, one assist, three steals and three blocked shots in the game.

“I am very pleased with the way the team played this afternoon,” head coach Tom Hyham said. “We worked hard all week focusing on the Saint Francis game. The win marks the first Division I win in program history. They are the only Division 1 opponent that we face this weekend so maintaining a strong focus was key.”