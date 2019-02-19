Salem Men Claim Top GPA Nationally Among Men’s Water Polo Teams

Courtesy: Salem Athletics

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. – The Salem University men’s water polo team claimed the top grade point average in the nation across all men’s water polo teams, announced this past weekend.

Salem claimed a 3.74 team GPA right in front of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) which posted a 3.73 GPA.

Salem also had 11 individuals recognized for their GPA’s as it notched nine outstanding and two superior.

Freshman Austin Kephart, junior Robert Juhas, sophomore Steven De Neergaard, junior Milos Popovic, freshman Mike Diaz, sophomore Petar Leontijevic, sophomore Uros Jevtic, senior Inigo Velasco and freshman Alvaro Leon Parra each garnered the honor of outstanding.

Sophomore Michael Rojas and senior Mateo Kozomara each were tabbed with superior.

To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete’s head coach must be a member of the ACWPC, while the athlete must attain a grade point average in excess of 3.20. Divided into three teams based on cumulative grade point average (GPA), 111 athletes garnered Outstanding (4.00-3.71), 162 Superior (3.70-3.41) and 115 Excellent (3.40-3.20) recognition from 45 teams.

The complete list of student-athletes honored by the CWPA is here. The full CWPA press release is here.