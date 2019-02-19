Skyline High Sets Meet Record, Wins Washington 4A Title

Washington Boys’ High school State Championships – 4A

February 15th-16th, 2019

Prelims/Finals, 25 yards, A/B final, 8 teams per finals

4A is the biggest schools of the 3 classifications in the state

King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington

Live Results

After huge graduations for defending state champions Camas High, and the lost of two-time state champion Eric Wu, the 2019 Washington 4A State Championship was wide open.

Skyline High won only 1 event at the meet, the very first one, but in a very competitive, back-and-forth meet between them and Curtis High School, that one win was enough to take the 2019 title.

In that opening relay, the team of Samuel Shauf, Colin Huynh, Jeremy Kim, and Joost Christoffles combined for a 1:34.47 in the 200 medley. That broke Issaquah’s Meet Record of 1:34.83 set at last year’s meet, though Bainbridge Island still holds the State Record in 1:32.64.

A young Curtis team took control of the meet in the next race, the 200 free, thanks in large part to a win by freshman Patrick Keough in 1:41.03. That’s his best time by almost 8-tenths of a second. That ranks him 15th in the country this year among 15 & unders in the event. Curtis also had the 8th place finisher, sophomore Matthew Dingess; 9th place finisher, junior Joe Melin; and 12th place finisher, sophomore Keegan March.

4 scorers meant Skyline would be playing catchup until the 50 free, where a pair of A-finalists put Skyline back in the lead.

Ironically, it was the 100 free where Curtis, with two A-finalists of their own, took the lead back, and they grew it again in the 500 free.

Skyline would take the lead back for good in the 100 back, growing it in the 100 breast and hanging on in the closing 400 free relay to secure the title.

Other Event Winners: