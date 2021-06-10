Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Purdue Elevates Alex Jerden to Lead Assistant Coach for Men’s Swim Team

Purdue announced two staff moves today, including the promotion of volunteer assistant coach Alex Jerden to the role of lead assistnat coach for the men’s swim team. The other move that was announced was the new hiring of former Northern State University head coach Nicole Monanian, who will be joining the women’s swim staff as an assistant coach, which you can read about here.

Jerden is a Purdue alum, who has been volunteer coaching at the Boilermakers Aquatics club team for almost 2 years. Purdue men’s swim head coach Dan Ross says he’s rewarding Jerden with a full-time position on the staff because of his willingness to continue volunteering his time to the program during the pandemic-impacted season.

Speaking on the decision, Ross said “Alex knows our swimmers. He has been involved in the planning and implementation of workouts and training the past two years.” He added “[Alex] also knows my strengths and weaknesses, so it became apparent it was time to expand his role from volunteer to a fulltime commitment to this team. He’s learned from some of the best in Eddie Reese at Texas and Zach DeWitt at Franklin. Along with Alex’s life experiences, I believe I’m hiring a seasoned coach, not a newbie.”

Jerden served as an assistant coach for the Texas men’s team for a little over a year, where he was able to learn from legendary coach Eddie Reese.

Speaking on the new position, Jerden says “I owe a lot of gratitude to all of the previous coaches I’ve been able to work with over the years.” The Boilermakers are coming off a highly successful season where they had 4 of 5 relays qualify for NCAAs.

 

