IOC Executive Board Proposes Brisbane As 2032 Olympic Host, Will Vote In July

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board will vote in July, potentially awarding the 2032 Summer Olympics to Brisbane, Australia.

Brisbane has been the frontrunner through most of this year. Rather than the more direct, head-to-head bidding process between prospective host cities, the IOC has shifted its process to identify a frontrunner earlier. Australia’s ABC News reports that host cities in Indonesia, Budapest, China, Qatar, and Germany had publicly expressed interest in hosting the 2032 Games. But the new process, designed to cut down on the cost and difficulty of the bidding system, allowed Brisbane to move into a frontrunner position in early 2021.

IOC President Thomas Bach cited “strong support across the political spectrum in Australia” for a Brisbane bid. That comes after a slew of cities had their bids for the 2024 and 2026 Olympics shot down either by voters or by local or national governments. That group included Budapest, Switzerland, Rome, Hamburg, and Boston.

The IOC will vote on July 21, deciding whether to official set the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane. It would be the third different Australian city to host the Summer Olympics, after Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000).

This summer’s Olympics will take place in Tokyo, Japan. The 2024 Summer Olympics are set for Paris, France, and the 2028 Games have been awarded to Los Angeles in the United States.