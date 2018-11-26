PREVIEW: Sprints to Reign at 2018 Tennessee Invitational

2018 TENNESSEE INVITATIONAL

November 29 – December 1, 2018

Knoxville, TN (Jones Aquatic Center)

Results (TBD)

TEAMS

Tennessee

Duke

Penn State

Denver

Penn

Carson-Newman

Six teams will square off this week at one of three major mid-season invitationals. The biggest splashes are expected out of the Tennessee Vols, the hosts. Their women were ranked 9th in the latest SwimSwam power rankings, and the men 11th, as both programs are shooting for a top ten finish come March at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

The Tennessee women have a very strong sprint group, led by Erika Brown and Maddy Banic, along with sophomore Bailey Grinter. Brown, the 2018 NCAA runner-up in the 50 free and 100 fly, could very well pop a nation-leading time this week. Look for seasoned racers Meghan Small and Tess Cieplucha to go for NCAA invite times, too.

The IM’s should be very hotly-contested, especially the 400. Between Small, Cieplucha, Penn State’s Ally McHugh, Duke freshman Easop Lee, and Duke sophomore Connie Dean, this is a fairly crowded event.

Meanwhile, Denver’s men bring a pretty strong sprint free group themselves, though Tennessee’s Kyle Decoursey is the man to beat in the 50 and 100 free. Matthew Garcia has been one of the top sprint backstrokers in the country, having a strong unsuited season best of 47.44 in the 100 back.