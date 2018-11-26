Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Quite the Shindig

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. It was a big week for USA Swimming, which held the Golden Goggles in New York Monday Night; so from golden highlights to Thanksgiving traditions, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

As medical students, we are committed to helping our community. Our mission is to support the most vulnerable, children who are sick or in need. Please consider donating to our cause, 100% goes to the kids! https://t.co/5sJw13almT https://t.co/z7A7hlIMkg — Michael Klueh (@mklueh) November 23, 2018

Do it for the kids!

#9

good morning watch out for michael phelps, kidz pic.twitter.com/SCQgx0o6hH — arabella ☀ (@charuthcolmo) November 24, 2018

One of these things is not like the other…

#8

Never too late to follow your dreams.

#7

Division III was in the house at the Golden Goggles. We’ve truly seen it all in 2018. #hero

#6

@katieledecky I Had the same poster hanging in my room #swimnerdclub https://t.co/cl0Nn2N5qa — kathleen baker (@KathleenBaker2) November 24, 2018

Those of us ages approximately 20-24 can relate.

#5

We give them straight tens.

#4

We have the best coach😂 pic.twitter.com/d8dcMZb4wP — Dakota (@BastinDakota) November 22, 2018

The ratio of veggie trays to dessert plates seems off IMO.

#3

All of us during this Beisel/Ledecky performance pic.twitter.com/q6ZRm6AJ8H — Josh Prenot (@JoshPrenot) November 20, 2018

If you missed it: https://twitter.com/USASwimming/status/1064688148423225345

#2

Watching #TheMatch. What match-up would you like to see in swimming? 🤔 — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) November 23, 2018

Do you self a favor and wade through those replies – it’s worth it.

#1

*At the Golden Goggles* my brain:

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it

don’t say it me: "Quite the shindig huh” Thanks @USASwimming for an amazing event!… https://t.co/1MNcRUvHNb — Austin Katz (@katz_austin) November 20, 2018

It really was, though.