Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Quite the Shindig

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. It was a big week for USA Swimming, which held the Golden Goggles in New York Monday Night; so from golden highlights to Thanksgiving traditions, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Do it for the kids!

#9

One of these things is not like the other…

#8

View this post on Instagram

#SCM 50 breast debut baby! With lots of begging coach finally let me pull trig on my dream event. Have no idea what I’m doing 🤣🤣🤣#allin #raw #firstforeverything

A post shared by Foolish Assassin (@santo_condorelli) on

Never too late to follow your dreams.

#7

View this post on Instagram

Had a great time at Golden Goggles last night, and eating our way through NYC over the weekend. Thanks @usaswimming for a great event! 📸: @mike2swim

A post shared by Andrew Wilson (@andrewlwilson93) on

Division III was in the house at the Golden Goggles. We’ve truly seen it all in 2018. #hero

#6

Those of us ages approximately 20-24 can relate.

#5

We give them straight tens.

#4

The ratio of veggie trays to dessert plates seems off IMO.

#3

If you missed it: https://twitter.com/USASwimming/status/1064688148423225345

#2

Do you self a favor and wade through those replies – it’s worth it.

#1

It really was, though.

