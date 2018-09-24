Practice + Pancakes: USC Beach Practice

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

SwimSwam took a visit to USC earlier this month, documenting the team’s cardinal and gold intrasquad. Well we couldn’t resist getting some pancakes with the trojans while we were in town, and we picked a good practice to attend. At the beginning of the season, on Saturday’s the team drives down to Manhattan Beach to have a workout on the waves. They start with dryland, where the men and women split into 2 groups and the captains lead the circuits. Personally, my favorite part was the women playing a game of “capture the cap”, a knock out elimination game that tests reaction time and speed.

When in the water, the women swam out and did ocean relays, while the men would swim out and around the bay, then swim back in and run back up the beach. The morning ended with the SoCal spell out, a USC tradition, followed by breakfast burritos and beach volleyball. All in all, not a bad day to be a trojan.