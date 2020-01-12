Practice + Pancakes: The 2020 Eddie Reese Invite

FORM is swim goggles with a smart display. FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be.

If you don’t know what the Eddie Reese Invite is, you need to click here right now. But for a quick refresher, the Eddie Reese Invite is an infamous event for the Texas men’s swimming team where the men suit up during a practice and race odd distances off the blocks. These distance include:

600 free

300 Fly, Back, Breast, Free, IM

2,000 Free

150 Fly, Back, Breast, Free

50’s of all sorts

SwimSwam was lucky enough to capture this years Eddie Reese Invite, and boy were we stocked about it. Highlights from this year included rangy freestyle ace Drew Kibler swimming 5:09 in the 600 free, 2:27 in the 300 free, and topping it off with a 43.2 in the 100 free. NCAA Champion Austin Katz put up a 2:38 300 backstroke. Perhaps the most exciting race came at the very end, when junior transfers Chris Staka and Alvin Jiang raced a 50 underwater, both touching in well under 20 second.