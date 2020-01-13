Daily Swim Coach Workout #37

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
600 @ 12:00 SW K
5 minutes
3 x
2 x 50 @ :55 UWK learn to aim for a spot and navigate [7/10/12.5 or 10/12.5/15M]
4 x 25 @ :40 CH SC DR [NS the split with more effort on 2nd pair in the SC (effort means speed to do same scull same drill]
1 x 100 @ 1:45 RK SW LK SW [OR BPK stomach, BPK Back]
5 minutes
2 x
3 x 50 @ :40 FR NS
1 x 150 @ 2:00 [adds up to 2×50 above]
2 x 75 @ 1:10 FR Desc
1 x 150 @ 2:10 [adds up to 2 x 75 above]
3 x 50 @ :50 K Desc
8 minutes
3 x [Rounds must be same stroke, focus on racing what is round you- ahead by a little, get ahead by more…behind by a little…catch up!]
4 x 25 @ :35 :30 :25 1:15 LS WB Paddles Fins
4 x 25 @ :30 :25 :20 1:15 LS DS Fins
2 x 25 @ :40 LS
1 x 100 @ 3:00
500 AR RB
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Purpose of set- just came back from holiday break, we take 1 day rest with old tech suits heading into mid-season 2.5 day prelim/final meet. Mentally learning to race without ‘feeling’ perfect more important than physically feeling great in my opinion, so we made sure to sprint a bit heavy this Wednesday before recovery Thursday.
UWK = underwater kick
BPK = body position kick
SC= Scull
DR= Drill
NS= Negative Split
AR= Active Recovery
RB = Reduce Breathing
WB= Weight Belt (Kap7 choice of belt- 5/7.5/10lb]
DS= Drag Sox
LS= not real acronym, but essentially all out sprint.
Justin Zook
Head Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach, St. Catherine University
