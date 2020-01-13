Daily Swim Coach Workout #37

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

600 @ 12:00 SW K

5 minutes

3 x

2 x 50 @ :55 UWK learn to aim for a spot and navigate [7/10/12.5 or 10/12.5/15M]

4 x 25 @ :40 CH SC DR [NS the split with more effort on 2nd pair in the SC (effort means speed to do same scull same drill]

1 x 100 @ 1:45 RK SW LK SW [OR BPK stomach, BPK Back]

5 minutes

2 x

3 x 50 @ :40 FR NS

1 x 150 @ 2:00 [adds up to 2×50 above]

2 x 75 @ 1:10 FR Desc

1 x 150 @ 2:10 [adds up to 2 x 75 above]

3 x 50 @ :50 K Desc

8 minutes

3 x [Rounds must be same stroke, focus on racing what is round you- ahead by a little, get ahead by more…behind by a little…catch up!]

4 x 25 @ :35 :30 :25 1:15 LS WB Paddles Fins

4 x 25 @ :30 :25 :20 1:15 LS DS Fins

2 x 25 @ :40 LS

1 x 100 @ 3:00

500 AR RB

