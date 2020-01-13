McHugh Splits 51.9 Breast as Minnesota Survives Hawaii by Four Points

HAWAII V. MINNESOTA

January 11, 2019

Manoa, HI

SCY

Results

WOMEN’S MEET

Minnesota (W) 178, Hawaii (W) 84

Four women led a strong effort from the Gopher women in their big win over Hawaii.

Senior Tevynn Waddell vaulted to wins in the backstroke events, first going 54.99 in the 100 and then 2:o1.21 in the 200. She nearly completed the triple, but fell short in the 100 fly to Hawaii’s Lucia Lassman, 54.65 to 54.66.

In the freestyle events, Abbey Kilgallon and Jordan McGinty had things covered for the Gophers. In the 1000, Kilgallon led a 1-2 sweep, clocking a time of 10:01.80. She returned in the 500 free to win with a 4:57.19. McGinty led the 200 free (1:50.85) and then the 100 free (51.08).

The other big piece was Lindsey Kozelsky, who posted a 1:01.88 to take the 100 breast and then a 2:17.40 to claim the 200 breast.

Lassman was the only victor for the Hawaii women, and Minnesota closed the meet on top in the 200 free relay (1:34.87).

MEN’S MEET

Minnesota (M) 133, Hawaii (M) 129

Max McHugh had a huge meet yesterday in Manoa as the visiting Minnesota Gophers held strong against a late push from Hawaii to take this meet.

He kicked off the day with a 51.95 relay split swimming breaststroke on Minnesota’s medley, which fell in 3:15.02 to Hawaii’s 3:13.50. Olli Kokko was 52.95 on Hawaii’s relay, a strong split for him, and ‘aukai Lileikis anchored in 43.60 for the Rainbow Warriors.

McHugh took control of the breaststroke races, too. He was 52.60 over Kokko’s 53.70 in the 100, and at 1:55.56 in the 200 breast, he was the only finisher under two minutes. He was out in 26.6 and then held 29’s the rest of the way, finishing the race with a 29.4.

Minnesota’s distance free group contributed major points to their win today. First, in the 1000, Cameron Kelley led a 1-2-3 sweep (9:34.22) with Aidan Dillon (9:37.08) and Aidan Dulaney (9:40.22) not far behind. Kelley was a triple winner; he won the 500 free in 4:32.96 with Dillon (4:34.94) and Maxwell Lezer (4:38.87) helping sweep, and he was 1:39.53 after the 1000 in the 200 free as Minnesota also went 1-2-3 in that race.

Matt Thomas added a victory in the 200 fly for the Gophers, too, going 1:49.06.

For Hawaii, Lileikis and Kane Follows chipped in two wins, each. Lileikis won the 100 free in 44.28, then took the 100 fly with a 47.19. Follows owned the backstrokes, going 49.45 in the 100 and 1:46.50 in the 200. Franz Adam took the 50 free (20.50) and Talon Lindquist the 400 IM (3:57.94).

Hawaii would close the meet on top in the 200 free relay with Adam splitting a 19.76, but Minnesota emerged with the win by a slim four-point margin. McHugh added a 19.90 200 free relay split there.