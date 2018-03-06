Practice + Pancakes: Georgia Sprint Group Takes on Fast/EZ Tuesday

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

With the Pro Swim happening in Atlanta, SwimSwam couldn’t resist an opportunity to go visit the bulldogs at the University of Georgia in Athens. Coach Bauerle has built a legacy of the team, not only with his athletes but with his coaching staff. Each coach has their own specialty, their own set of skills that encourages the athletes to better themselves on a daily basis.

Today we saw associate head coach Brian Smith’s skills on display in the sprint group for their Fast/EZ Tuesday.

The sprint group at Georgia was a lot of fun to be around, and not only because they were doing lots of fast things for short distances. There was constant banter between sets, and lots of joking and laughing. You could tell that they really enjoyed training with each other, and that they were better for having that camaraderie. They brought the adage to life: a happy swimmer is a fast swimmer.