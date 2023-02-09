Pool Records Fall at BYU’s Regular-Season Ending Intrasquad Meet

BYU Swimming Intrasquad Meet

The BYU Cougars are a week away from their conference championship meet, the MPSF Championships, but last weekend they suited up and went after some pool records with spectacular results.

All-in, three swims were better than pool records, with Jordan Tiffany nearly clearing the varsity record in the 100 fly (though the Tennessee transfer isn’t swimming for the Cougars this season, so he wouldn’t actually get the record).

He did, however, clear the Pool Record, swimming 46.42 to break the old Pool Record of 47.69 belonging to Javier Nicolas from last season. Nicolas is the school record holder at 46.40.

Nicolas was also under the old Pool Record, placing 2nd in 47.15.

Tiffany also swam the 100 back, finishing in 46.80.

In th men’s 200 back, sophomore Diego Camacho Salgado won in 1:45.56. That crushed, by two seconds, the old record of 1:47.85 set in 2019 by Grand Canyon’s Mark Nikolaev. He would go on to have a pro career competing in the ISL and internationally for his native Russia.

Salgado’s swim is not a personal best, but it is more than a second better than he was at last year’s MPSF Championship meet.

The BYU women also took out a Pool Record, swimming 7:37.41 in the 800 free relay. That obliterated the old record of 7:42.10 that was set in 2019 by a relay from Liberty University.

While none of the times will count for any NCAA rankings or qualifications, because there was no bona fide competition, the swims do set up the Cougars well for their conference meet. The meet was USA Swimming sanctioned, however, so the times are official in that sense.

