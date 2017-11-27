Polyvalent Brett Riley Sends Verbal Commitment to Purdue

Two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Brett Riley from Sarasota, Florida has announced his intention to swim for Purdue University next fall.

“I chose Purdue because of the strong academic programs and their top notch athletics. The team and coaching staff also made me feel right at home. Boiler up!”

Riley is a senior at Riverview High School, whose boys’ team recently won its fourth consecutive Florida 4A state title. Riley contributed to the win with a third-place finish in the 200 IM (1:50.97) and a third in the 100 back (50.60); he also led off the Rams’ third-place medley relay (23.49).

Riley swims year-round for the Sarasota YMCA Sharks. An incredibly versatile swimmer, he has national time standards in everything from back, breast, and IM to distance freestyle. He won the High Point Award at this summer’s USA Swimming Futures Championship in Nashville, where he finished first in the 400 IM (PB of 4:29.62), second in the 200 IM (PB of 2:08.10), third in the 200 breast (PB of 2:22.77), sixth in the 1500 free (PB of 16:06.83), and 24th in the 100 back. In short-course season he had top-8 finishes in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM at YMCA Short Course National Championships, and was 15th in the 500 free.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 2:02.22

400 IM – 3:56.59

200 IM – 1:50.97

500 free – 4:32.65

200 back – 1:56.46

100 back – 50.60

50 back – 23.49

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].