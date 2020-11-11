Pine Crest Sweeps Region 4 as FHSAA 2A Region Meets Wrap Up

2020 FHSAA 2A Region Championships

Florida High Schools competed in Region meets across the state, as the top swimmers in 2A attempted to qualify for the State Championship meet this weekend.

FHSAA Class 2A Region Champions

Region 1: Stanton College girls and JR Arnold boys

Region 2: Academy of the Holy Names girls and Jesuit boys

Region 3: Montverde girls and Satelite boys

Region 4: Pine Crest girls and Pine Crest boys

Class 3A Region Highlights

Last year’s champions for both girls and boys, Pine Crest, looks poised to make another state championship run after ending Gulliver Prep’s 5-year state championship reign last year. Gulliver Prep took second on both sides at the Region 4 meet.

Pine Crest was led on the women’s side by Julia Podkoscielny and Hanna Smith, who both took the top spot in two events. Podkoscielny won both the 200 IM (1:59.00) and 100 back (53.76), while Smith topped the field in the 50 free (24.06) and 100 free (53.32). Podkoscielny will enter the state championship meet as the top seed in both of her events, while Smith holds the top time in the 50 and second-best time in the 100.

In Region 3, Montverde’s Brennan Muramatsu led the meet in both the 100 free (46.80) and 100 back (51.38). Going into the state meet he holds the top time in the state in the 100 back and second fastest in the 100 free. In the 100 free he is seeded behind Chance Tirheimer of Region 2’s Chamberlain.

Region 2’s Jesuit was led by a pair of two event winners, Nicholas Shaffer and Sam Prabhakaran. Shaffer finished with the top time in both the 200 IM (1:55.25) and 100 back (52.69). He holds the fastest time in the state in the 200 IM this season. Meanwhile, Prabhakaran took the top spot in two freestyle events, winning the 200 free in 1:45.14 and 500 free in 4:42.73. His highest seed going into the state meet is 2nd in the 500 free. Last year he finished fourth at the state meet in that event.

In Region 3, the Stanton College girls had a strong showing on the diving board, claiming the top three spots. Region champion Rylie Darkatsh, a freshman, will enter the State Championship meet as the top seed, while sophomore Kiley Wegner is seeded 5th and junior Julia Adamczyk is 8th. Stanton College junior Olivia Sciozcia also qualified as the 20th seed.