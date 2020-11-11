Bolles School Continues Dominance In Florida 1A Region Meets

2020 FHSAA 1A Region Championships

In the final step before the 1A State Championship meet, schools competed in their respective Region meets, fighting to qualify to swim at state.

FHSAA Class 1A Region Championships

Region 1: Bolles girls and Bolles boys

Region 2: Berkeley Prep girls and Berkeley Prep boys

Region 3: Lake Highland girls and Lake Highland boys

Region 4: Saint Andrew’s girls and Saint Andrew’s/King’s Academy (tie) boys

Class 1A Region Highlights

Last year’s 1A state champions for both the girl’s and boy’s, Bolles look poised to continue their historic winning streak as they swept the Region 1 meet. The girls haven’t lost a state championship meet since 1988, while the boys’ winning streak dates back to 1991.

Bolles only lost four swimming events across both sides of the Region 1 meet, three on the girl’s side, and 1 on the guys. Two of those races on the girls’ side came from Episcopal senior and University of Florida commit Mary Kelley. Kelly took the top spot in both the 100 fly (56.55) and 100 back (56.41) by wide margins. Last year she was the runner-up in both events at the 1A State Championship meet. Her highest seed entering the state meet is 3rd in the 100 back.

In Region 4, the boy’s meet came down to the final event, with Saint Andrews taking the top spot to move them into a tie with King’s Academy. King’s was led by junior Joshua Zuchowski, who topped the field in both the 200 IM and 100 back. Zuchowski won the IM by over six seconds to finish in 1:51.08. He currently holds the fastest time in the state in both events going into this weekend’s state meet.

The Berkeley Prep boys were helped to their win by junior Tyler Roberton, who swept the 100 and 200 freestyles. In the 200 he was the only boy to swim under 1:39, touching in 1:38.70, while in the 100 he topped the field by almost three full seconds (44.96). He enters the state meet as the second seed in the 200 behind Bolles‘ Andres Dupont Cabrera and the top seed in the 100. Cabrera is the second seed in that event.

In Region 3, Foundation Academy freshman Emma Sundermeyer swam to the fastest time in the 200 free, beatin second place by three seconds to finish in 1:52.98. She later added a second place finish in the 500 (5:04.11). She enters the state meet as the 4th seed in the 200 and 6th seed in the 500.