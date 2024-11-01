Pieter Coetze Lowers African Record In 50 Back For Second Time On World Cup Circuit

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

South African Pieter Coetze lowered the African Record in the men’s 50 backstroke for the second time in as many weeks on Friday in Singapore, producing a time of 22.75 at the third and final stop of the 2024 World Cup.

Coetze’s time chopped five one-hundredths off the previous record of 22.80 that he set en route to winning the event at the second leg of the series in Incheon. Prior to that swim, he held the record at 22.84 from the 2022 Short Course World Championships, which broke a super-suited Continental record previously held by fellow South African Gerhard Zandberg.

In Singapore, Coetze was the runner-up in the 50 back behind Australian Isaac Cooper, who also won the event over Coetze at the opening leg of the series in Shanghai. Both swimmers saved their fastest performances for last.

In the all-time rankings, Coetze moves to 18th-fastest in history, while Cooper sits third all-time with his PB of 22.52 set at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

On Thursday in the 200 back, Coetze completed the Triple Crown for the World Cup series, winning the event at all three stops to claim the $10,000 bonus.

He’ll aim to do the same on Saturday in the 100 back, having won it in both Shanghai and Incheon, breaking the African Record at the first stop in a time of 49.35.