2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Singapore: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Buckle up as we enter day 2 of the final stop of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Singapore.

Elite athletes from around the world will continue to chase hardware and cash, competing not only in their individual events but for a chance to surge up the overall series rankings.

Leon Marchand of France, Regan Smith of the United States, Duncan Scott of Great Britain are just a few of the heavy hitters ready to make some noise at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

Refresh this post often to keep up with the results as the action unfolds at a fast and furious pace.

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – FASTEST HEAT

GOLD – Katie Grimes (USA), 4:24.19

SILVER – Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN), 4:25.33

BRONZE – Waka Kobori (JPN), 4:30.07

18-year-old Olympic medalist Katie Grimes of the United States denied Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey a threepeat in this women’s 400m IM.

The silver medalist from Paris busted out a winning time of 4:24.19 for a huge personal best, overtaking her previous PB of 4:27.11 from the 2022 World Cup.

Grimes’ effort here now ranks the teen as the 3rd-swiftest American of all time.

Top 5 American Women’s SCM 400 IM Performers All-Time

Julia Smit – 4:21.04, 2009 Melanie Margalis – 4:24.15, 2019 Katie Grimes – 4:24.19, 2024 Caitlin Leverenz – 4:24.62, 2011 Hali Flickinger – 4:25.50, 2020

As for 25-year-old Harvey, the Canadian lowered her newly minted lifetime best put up last week. In Incheon, she took gold in 4;26.23 so tonight’s swim of 4:25.33 shaved nearly a second off that as she chased Grimes down the pool. She now inserts herself into slot #3 among the all-time best performers from her country.

Japan’s Waka Kobori rounded out the podium, clocking 4:30.07, within range of her PB of 4:29.03 from the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

