2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Singapore: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE
- Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd
- OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore
- Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Competition Schedule
- Entries Book
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Live Results
DAY 2 START LIST
Buckle up as we enter day 2 of the final stop of the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Singapore.
Elite athletes from around the world will continue to chase hardware and cash, competing not only in their individual events but for a chance to surge up the overall series rankings.
Leon Marchand of France, Regan Smith of the United States, Duncan Scott of Great Britain are just a few of the heavy hitters ready to make some noise at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.
Refresh this post often to keep up with the results as the action unfolds at a fast and furious pace.
Women’s 400m Individual Medley – FASTEST HEAT
- World Record: 4:18.94 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia , ESP (2017)
- World Cup Record: 4:18.94 — Mireia Belmonte Garcia , ESP (2017)
- World Junior Record: 4:21.49 — Summer McIntosh , CAN (2022)
GOLD – Katie Grimes (USA), 4:24.19
SILVER – Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN), 4:25.33
BRONZE – Waka Kobori (JPN), 4:30.07
18-year-old Olympic medalist Katie Grimes of the United States denied Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey a threepeat in this women’s 400m IM.
The silver medalist from Paris busted out a winning time of 4:24.19 for a huge personal best, overtaking her previous PB of 4:27.11 from the 2022 World Cup.
Grimes’ effort here now ranks the teen as the 3rd-swiftest American of all time.
Top 5 American Women’s SCM 400 IM Performers All-Time
- Julia Smit – 4:21.04, 2009
- Melanie Margalis – 4:24.15, 2019
- Katie Grimes – 4:24.19, 2024
- Caitlin Leverenz – 4:24.62, 2011
- Hali Flickinger – 4:25.50, 2020
As for 25-year-old Harvey, the Canadian lowered her newly minted lifetime best put up last week. In Incheon, she took gold in 4;26.23 so tonight’s swim of 4:25.33 shaved nearly a second off that as she chased Grimes down the pool. She now inserts herself into slot #3 among the all-time best performers from her country.
Japan’s Waka Kobori rounded out the podium, clocking 4:30.07, within range of her PB of 4:29.03 from the 2022 Short Course World Championships.
Men’s 1500m Free – FASTEST HEAT
- World Record: 14:06.88 – Florian Wellbrock (GER), 2021
- World Cup Record: 14:15.49 – Mykhailo Romanchuk (UKR), 2016
- World Junior Record: 14:27.78 – Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 2012
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 50m Backstroke – FINAL
- World Record: 22.11 — Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2022)
- World Cup Record: 22.58 — Isaac Cooper , AUS (2024)
- World Junior Record: 22.52 — Isaac Cooper , AUS (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 200m Freestyle – FINAL
- World Record: 1:50.31 — Siobhan Haughey , HKG (2021)
- World Cup Record: 1:50.43 — Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- World Junior Record: 1:52.59 — Bella Sims, USA (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 200m Individual Medley – FINAL
- World Record: 1:49.63 — Ryan Lochte, USA (2012)
- World Cup Record: 1:50.30 — Leon Marchand , FRA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 1:51.45 — Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 100m Backstroke – FINAL
- World Record: 54.41 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- World Cup Record: 54.41 – Regan Smith, USA (2024)
- World Junior Record: 55.74 — Bella Sims, USA (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 50m Breaststroke – FINAL
- World Record: 24.95 — Emre Sakci, TUR (2021)
- World Cup Record: 25.25 — Cameron van der Burgh (2009)
- World Junior Record: 25.85 — Simone Cerasuolo (2021)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 50m Butterfly – FINAL
- World Record: 24.38 — Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)
- World Cup Record: 24.38 — Therese Alshammar, SWE (2009)
- World Junior Record: 24.55 — Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 100m Freestyle – FINAL
- World Record: 44.84 — Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)
- World Cup Record: 44.84 — Kyle Chalmers, AUS (2021)
- World Junior Record: 45.64 — David Popovici (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL
- World Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013) / Alia Atkinson, JAM (2014/2016)
- World Cup Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013) / Alia Atkinson, JAM (2016)
- World Junior Record: 1:02.36 — Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2013)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Men’s 200 Butterfly – FINAL
- World Record: 1:46.85 — Tomoru Honda, JPN (2022)
- World Cup Record: 1:48.56 — Chad le Clos , RSA (2013)
- World Junior Record: 1:49.61 — June Chen, CHN (2022)
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
The Japanese swimmer leading the 1500 has an awesome name.
I love that the people in charge of the entire sport do absolutely nothing for its fans!
Why isnt there a stream that can easily be accessed?
I subscribed to recast so that I can watch, and it has been surprisingly difficult for a paid service!
Totally agree with you Miss M. I complained to them that it was almost impossible to find the actual feed. They refunded me a couple of credits as I’d missed the first 20 minutes 2 weeks ago.
Oh, i can’t wait for Katie to get that BR faster in the UVA pool.
Curious to see what happens to Grimes BS at Virginia.
Grimes ahead of WR at halfway but being swallowed in the breaststroke
Belmonte Split in breastroke was 1:12
I’m so happy to be able to watch this online on Eurovision.
Are you getting it this am?