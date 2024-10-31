Olympic Medalist Siobhan Haughey To Take Break After Worlds With Questions About 2028

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

One of the standout performers on the women’s side during the 2024 World Aquatics Swimming World Cup is Hong Kong star Siobhan Haughey.

The 27-year-old Olympic multi-medalist was ranked 3rd among female money winners after the first two stops of Shanghai and Incheon and already racked up a 50m free bronze on day one of the final stop in Singapore.

While the versatile swimmer focuses on her current swims, Haughey recently spoke out about her future plans.

Although she said she’s ‘a go’ for December’s Short Course World Championships, the former University of Michigan Wolverine is not entirely set on racing at the next Summer Olympic Games in 2028 Los Angeles.

Post-Budapest in December, Haughey said, “I’m going to take three to four months off just to do different things, let my body recover and see if I still miss swimming or not.

“I think the major factor in deciding if I go to LA or not is more if my body can handle another four years of rigorous training. I’m not getting any younger, so it’s just going to get harder from here.”

“I want to make sure that if I go to LA, I’m not just there to participate, but I’m actually there in peak form, and I’m able to be competitive and achieve the things that I want to achieve,” she told South China Morning Post.

Haughey continued, “I have the success I have now because I put in a lot of years and hours of hard work, and I just need to know that I can still do that for another three and a half four years.

“This is a major decision for me, and I want to make sure I make the right one. I know there’s no right or wrong answer to whether I decide to keep swimming or not, but … I really have to figure out what’s best for me.” (SCMP)

But Haughey isn’t cutting short her experiences racing in the World Cup, a series of meets she relishes having the chance to compete at.

“The goal is just to have fun. I’ve done the World Cup for quite a few years, and this is probably the most fun I’ve had because if you treat it as a low-pressure meet, you actually can have a lot of fun,” she said.

“I have so many friends on the tour with me, and we’re all just enjoying the whole experience. I’m also swimming in different events to see what I want to swim at the World Champs.”

Haughey broke through at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, postponed to 2021, when she scored silver in both the 100m and 200m freestyle races. She followed up with a bronze in both events this year in Paris.

She is the current national record holder across the following events:

LCM: 50m/100m/200m/400m/800m freestyle; 50m/100m/200m breaststroke; 200m IM

SCM: 50m/100m/200m/400m freestyle; 50m/100m/200m breaststroke; 100m/200m/400m IM

Haughey also owns the Asian records in the LCM 100m/200m free and SCM 50m/100m/200m free events.