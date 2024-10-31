Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Regan Smith Breaks World Record In Women’s 100 Back (SCM)

American superstar Regan Smith has been on fire throughout the 2024 World Cup circuit, with her headlining performance coming last Friday during the second leg of the series in Incheon, South Korea.

After tying the American Record in the women’s 100 backstroke (SCM) at the first stop of the circuit in Shanghai, clocking 54.89, Smith rocketed to a new world record of 54.41 in Incheon.

The swim for the 22-year-old broke the month-old world record of 54.56 established by her rival, Kaylee McKeown, at the Australian Short Course Championships in September.

RACE VIDEO

Smith also took down her own World Cup Record, the 54.89 mark she established in Shanghai, which had lowered the 15-year-old record of 55.23 set by Japan’s Shiho Sakai in 2009.

The performance gave Smith ownership of both the long course and short course meter world records in the event, having broken the LCM world record in the 100 back during the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials in a time of 57.13.

One day after setting this world record, Smith followed up by lowering the American Record in the 200 back (1:59.60), and kept the momentum rolling into the third stop of the series in Singapore, winning the 50 back in a lifetime best of 25.48 on Thursday.

