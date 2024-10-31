5 Swimmers Earn Crowns, $10,000 Bonuses on Thursday in Singapore at World Cup

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd

OCBC Aquatic Centre, Singapore

Prelims at 9:30am local (9:30pm ET previous night)/Finals at 6:30pm local (6:30am ET)

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

Competition Schedule

Entries Book

Live Results

Swimmers at the third-and-final stop of the 2024 Swimming World Cup earned $60,000 in bonuses on Thursday, including $30,000 in total from World Record breaker Kate Douglass.

In addition to the $10,000 she earned from obliterating her own World Record in the 200 breaststroke, Douglass also earned a pair of $10,000 bonuses for successfully completing ‘crowns’ in both the 200 breast and the 100 IM, winning the races in times of 2:12.72 and 56.57, respectively.

Poland’s Kasia Wasick won her third-straight in the 50 free, South Afirca’s Pieter Coetze won his third-straight in the 200 back, Leon Marchand won his third-straight 100 IM (including a tie in Incheon); and Switzerland’s Noe Ponti won his third-straight in the 100 fly. Marchand’s win in the 100 IM over Ponti and Ponti’s win in the 100 fly over Nyls Korstanje were the closest to upsets on day 1.

These five are among a whopping 22 possible triple crowns at the meet. Every crown opportunity on day 1 was achieved.

Crowns were added to last year’s meet as a way of incentivizing athletes to participate in the full series. Last season, there were 20 crowns awarded – interestingly, almost all of them were won by swimmers who do not have a shot at one in 2024. The exceptions are Siobhan Haughey in the upcoming women’s 100 and 200 freestyles and Qin Haiyang in the upcoming men’s 50 breaststroke.

World Aquatics cited the success of last year’s programs as a reason for continuing it this season.