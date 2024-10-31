Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Qin Haiyang Re-Lowers Asian Record In 100 Breast, Ties van der Burgh’s World Cup Mark

2024 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

Former world champion Qin Haiyang broke the Asian Record in the men’s 100 breaststroke for the second time in the 2024 World Cup series, clocking 55.61 to earn a narrow win over Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich.

Qin’s swim broke the Asian and Chinese Record of 55.73 that he set at the opening leg of the series in Shanghai, and it also tied Cameron van der Burgh‘s super-suited World Cup Record of 55.61 set in 2009.

In Shanghai, Qin broke the Asian Record of 55.77 previously held by Japan’s Yuya Hinomoto, and lowered his own Chinese Record of 56.31.

Split Comparison

van der Burgh, 2009 Qin, Shanghai Qin, Singapore
25.98 26.11 26.21
55.61 (29.63) 55.73 (29.62) 55.61 (29.40)

On Thursday in Singapore, Qin came from behind to defeat Shymanovich, turning more than half a second back at the 75 before closing in 14.63 over the final 25 compared to Shymanovich’s 15.26.

Shyamnovich, the world record holder, edged out Qin at the second leg of the series in Incheon, 56.10 to 56.22.

The 25-year-old Qin moves into a tie for #4 all-time in the event, matching van der Burgh and leapfrogging Nicolo Martinenghi after previously ranking 6th.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (SCM)

  1. Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 55.28 – 2021
  2. Adam Peaty (GBR), 55.41 – 2020
  3. Nic Fink (USA), 55.56 – 2021
  4. Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) / Qin Haiyang (CHN), 55.61 – 2009 / 2024
  6. Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 55.63 – 2021
  7. Emre Sakci (TUR), 55.74 – 2020
  8. Yuya Hinomoto (JPN), 55.77 – 2021
  9. Arno Kamminga (NED), 55.79 – 2021
  10. Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 56.02 – 2017

On Friday, Qin will have a shot at earning the Triple Crown bonus in the men’s 50 breast, having won the event at the first two stops of the series, with his Shanghai performance breaking the Asian Record in 25.38. He also won the 200 breast last week in Incheon.

The triple 2023 world champion in the men’s breaststroke events, Qin won the overall title in the 2023 World Cup series, and entered this weekend’s finale ranked third in the series.

